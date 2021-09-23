Potential MT4

Potential - works on the scalping principle. An intraday trading strategy that brings the trader a result when making a large number of short-term transactions, during which the price manages to change in a predictable direction. This result lies on the “surface” of the overall deep price dynamics. A feature of the strategy is a large number of quick deals. The work of this strategy is directly related to currency volatility. The higher the volatility of an asset, the more trades are made. Scalping works well on instruments, the price of which can change up to 2% per day.





It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, but the market will be entered only when the spread is below the level specified in the settings.





The key is the spread. A common history for each tick uses ticks with a large spread, therefore it does not fit, a van needs a history where the corresponding spread is. There is no point in testing at opening prices.





Settings.

SpreadLimit - Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).

- Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market). Risk - Calculates a lot depending on the deposit.

- Calculates a lot depending on the deposit. Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market.

- Sets the lot size for entering the market. VolumeMax - Limitation of the maximum lot.

- Limitation of the maximum lot. DrawDown is a virtual SL! Maximum drawdown at which the closing occurs (in% of the deposit).

is a virtual SL! Maximum drawdown at which the closing occurs (in% of the deposit). DrawUp is a virtual TP! The maximum profit at which the closing takes place (in% of the deposit).

is a virtual TP! The maximum profit at which the closing takes place (in% of the deposit). TP - Take Profit.

- Take Profit. SL - Stop Loss.

- Stop Loss. FixationStopsLevel - Fixes the StopsLevel

- Fixes the StopsLevel MinClose - Minimum virtual TP (in% of the deposit).

- Minimum virtual TP (in% of the deposit). StepToAvg - Analyze multiple ticks as one average at the tick analysis level.

- Analyze multiple ticks as one average at the tick analysis level. ZeroLimitA - Filter zero ticks at the tick preanalysis level.

- Filter zero ticks at the tick preanalysis level. PickLimitA - Limit the maximum tick at the tick preanalysis level.

- Limit the maximum tick at the tick preanalysis level. ZeroLimitB - Filter zero ticks at the tick analysis level.

- Filter zero ticks at the tick analysis level. PickLimitB - Limit the maximum tick at the tick analysis level.

- Limit the maximum tick at the tick analysis level. AvgTick - take several ticks as one at the tick preanalysis level.

- take several ticks as one at the tick preanalysis level. dStep - Number of consecutive tick pulses.

- Number of consecutive tick pulses. dPips - Tick impulse value.



