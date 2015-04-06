The Criptotrading MT4

THIS EA IS DESING TO USED IN BTCUSD



Do you want to accompany Criptotrading to the next level of bitcoin trading?

You just have to download it and try it yourself. Also testing it is free. Are you not going to try them?

Criptotrading it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions

Criptotrading It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.

Criptotrading is ready to personalized your profile.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.







Criptotrading have

19 neural net

have working in parallel. Whit more th g. an 100 input for personalized your trading.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on all historical data of bitcoin .

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Input parameters: See instruction here: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/744605





Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.





This product is sold only on the MQL5-market.

Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!



