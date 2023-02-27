Pipsometer

4.67

Pipsometer is an elegant, real-time panel indicator for MT5 that instantly shows you both your cumulative money and pip gain/loss and total trades executed on the current chart. It dynamically changes its display color—green for net profit and red for net loss—so you can gauge performance at a glance without opening reports or scrolling through trade history.


Reviews 5
zibi0909
14
zibi0909 2026.05.29 20:35 
 

It works fine. I like to use it. The only item I'd like to change is the font. I would like to have all letters of same width in order to avoid nervous movements from the left to the right and back. It happens when the wide digit is replaced with 1.

carlos castellano
212
carlos castellano 2023.03.10 17:55 
 

EXCELENTE

Atoh D. Moatisi
20
Atoh D. Moatisi 2023.03.04 01:08 
 

The Pipsometer is wonderful especially in doing that which it is made for and that is calculating pips and monetary value for an active trade(s). The only thing that can improve therein is the options of location positions for its display and the colour pallet (there is no choice for colour).

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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zibi0909
14
zibi0909 2026.05.29 20:35 
 

It works fine. I like to use it. The only item I'd like to change is the font. I would like to have all letters of same width in order to avoid nervous movements from the left to the right and back. It happens when the wide digit is replaced with 1.

Andrew Ingosi Likare
3302
Reply from developer Andrew Ingosi Likare 2026.06.17 18:31
Thanks for the feedback! Check out the latest update, it has all those updates applied
Panducorno
325
Panducorno 2023.07.24 19:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Julian Pabon
18
Julian Pabon 2023.05.11 17:32 
 

exelente

carlos castellano
212
carlos castellano 2023.03.10 17:55 
 

EXCELENTE

Atoh D. Moatisi
20
Atoh D. Moatisi 2023.03.04 01:08 
 

The Pipsometer is wonderful especially in doing that which it is made for and that is calculating pips and monetary value for an active trade(s). The only thing that can improve therein is the options of location positions for its display and the colour pallet (there is no choice for colour).

Andrew Ingosi Likare
3302
Reply from developer Andrew Ingosi Likare 2023.03.06 16:07
Hello Atoh, thank you for your review and suggestions, I'll include them in the next update
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