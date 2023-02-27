Pipsometer
- Indicators
-
Andrew Ingosi LikareA software engineer and a passionate forex trader.
https://icmarkets.com/trading-accounts/overview/?camp=31607
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 June 2026
EXCELENTE
The Pipsometer is wonderful especially in doing that which it is made for and that is calculating pips and monetary value for an active trade(s). The only thing that can improve therein is the options of location positions for its display and the colour pallet (there is no choice for colour).
It works fine. I like to use it. The only item I'd like to change is the font. I would like to have all letters of same width in order to avoid nervous movements from the left to the right and back. It happens when the wide digit is replaced with 1.
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exelente
EXCELENTE
The Pipsometer is wonderful especially in doing that which it is made for and that is calculating pips and monetary value for an active trade(s). The only thing that can improve therein is the options of location positions for its display and the colour pallet (there is no choice for colour).
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It works fine. I like to use it. The only item I'd like to change is the font. I would like to have all letters of same width in order to avoid nervous movements from the left to the right and back. It happens when the wide digit is replaced with 1.