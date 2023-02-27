Pipsometer

Multi Chart Sync MT5 is a tool that synchronizes the chart symbol it is placed on to other charts, it can also be customized to exclude/skip some pairs from being synchronized to other charts, It also supports prefixes and suffixes that can be set from the input parameters for brokers with none-standard symbol formats, Synchronisation can be done once or continuously where if a synchronized chart symbol changes it will be reverted to the original/master symbol. This tool comes in handy for multi