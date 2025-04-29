Fibonacci Pivots MT5

Fibonacci Pivots is a multi-timeframe indicator with custom alerts, designed to help traders easily identify key levels of support and resistance on any financial instrument. This advanced indicator uses the popular Fibonacci sequence to calculate pivot points based on the specified timeframe, depth, and backstep parameters.

It also comes with customizable alerts. You can choose to be alerted when the price crosses any of the pivot points or when the price is within a specified frequency and pivot point. This can be extremely helpful for traders who want to be notified when key levels are reached or a potential trade setup is forming.

It is easy to install and use, and can be applied to any chart and any timeframe. It's perfect for traders who want to better understand support and resistance levels and who want to be alerted (email, phone notifications, or alert popups) to potential trading opportunities.