Custom Session or Time High Low Indicator

Pick a start time and an end time and get levels based on the high and low of that time frame. Great for trading Session open or session breakout.

The indicator draws a box around the start and end time, and then draws lines that extend until the next session start. If your wanting to determine high and low before NY, you could set, depending on your brokers time zone, a start of 12:00 and end of 15:00 and it would show you the price range of pre-ny, and then you can trade based on that.