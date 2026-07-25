Samurai sun

amurai Sun MT5 (v1.50) represents the pinnacle of autonomous algorithmic trading, built specifically for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD). Where retail Expert Advisors rely on dangerous grid or martingale schemes that fail during volatile market events, Samurai Sun employs a proprietary Multi-Layer Neural Network with online Adam optimization, a dynamic Bollinger Bandwidth Regime Classifier, and an institutional Prop-Firm Compliance Matrix.

Engineered with zero third-party dependencies, Samurai Sun operates in pure native MQL5 to achieve an absolute 10/10 MQL5 Validator Code Safety rating. It seamlessly bridges fully automated institutional execution with an interactive on-chart manual trading suite.

The Institutional Moat -- Architected for Complete Superiority

1. 2-Layer Neural Network Engine (Native Adam Optimizer & L2 Decay) Samurai Sun's brain is a fully connected Multilayer Perceptron (8 Inputs -> 4 Hidden Neurons -> 1 Sigmoid Output). Unlike static models, the AI learns online after every closed trade. Powered by the state-of-the-art Adam optimizer and continuous R-Multiple targets ( target = Sigmoid(Profit / Risk) ), the network evaluates RSI slope, CCI, MTF ADX, 5-bar momentum, volatility ratio, Bollinger bandwidth, and spread ratio to filter out low-probability setups before an order is ever submitted. Built-in L2 weight decay prevents overfitting and weight drift across multi-year deployments.

2. Tri-Regime Market Classifier (Bollinger Bandwidth + MTF ADX) The system continuously calculates H1 Bollinger Bandwidth ( (Upper - Lower) / Middle ) to classify market structure into three distinct states:

  • TREND Regime: Captures high-momentum directional expansions.
  • RANGE Regime: Automatically halts all breakout entries during narrow consolidation bands, eliminating choppy retail whipsaws.
  • VOLATILE Regime: Requires strict 3-timeframe ADX alignment (M15, H1, H4 all > 25) before confirming trade validity.

3. Prop-Firm Compliance Matrix (Relative Drawdown & Consistency Guard) Designed from the ground up to pass and maintain funded account challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, MFF, etc.):

  • Start-of-Day (SOD) Relative Drawdown: Tracks equity contraction relative to daily midnight starting equity, enforcing hard stops before prop-firm limits are breached.
  • Single-Trade Profit Consistency Guard: Monitors single-trade profit contribution against total daily profit to ensure smooth, compliant equity growth.

4. Multi-Factor Kelly Criterion Lot Sizing Base fractional risk is multiplied by a real-time Kelly fraction derived from the last 50 trades, scaled dynamically by active equity drawdown ( ddFactor ) and ATR market volatility ( volFactor ). Lot sizes automatically shrink during drawdowns and expand during high-edge streaks.

5. Candidate-Based Adaptive Trailing Stop Chain The exit engine computes four independent stop-loss candidates on every cycle:

  • Fractal Swing High/Low
  • Dynamic ATR Trailing
  • Multi-Tier Adaptive Step Trailing (0.5x, 0.3x, 0.2x ATR)
  • Dynamic Break-Even (1.5x ATR trigger) The algorithm automatically selects the tightest valid protective candidate ( MathMax  for Buy,  MathMin  for Sell) while strictly respecting broker freeze-level boundaries.

6. Two-Stage Stealth Execution & Volume Chunking Orders are submitted with 0.0 stops to eliminate slippage and "Invalid Stops" requotes, with protective SL/TP attached milliseconds later. If an order exceeds the broker's  SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX , Samurai Sun automatically slices the volume into sequential stealth chunks.

7. Multi-Source Price Validator & DOM Spoofing Detector Validates live broker prices against public Binance and Kraken ticker APIs via WebRequest, with 30-second caching and a conservative 3-failure fallback shutdown. Monitors Level 2 Depth of Market for fake liquidity and 5:1 volume imbalances.

Input Parameters Reference

Advanced Money Management

  • MoneyMode: Sizing method (Fixed Lot, Risk Percent, Anti-Martingale, Volatility Adjusted, Martingale).
  • FixLot: Fixed volume size.
  • RiskPercent: Percentage of equity risked per trade.
  • MaxMartingaleLevels / MartingaleMultiplier: Martingale bounds.
  • AntiMartingaleConsecutiveWins / AntiMartingaleMultiplier: Anti-Martingale scaling.

Prop-Firm Compliance & Risk Limits

  • UsePropFirmRules: Enables prop-firm relative drawdown and consistency checks.
  • MaxRelativeDrawdownPct: Hard stop for relative drawdown from Start-of-Day equity (%).
  • MaxSingleTradeProfit: Maximum allowed single-trade profit contribution to daily P&L (%).
  • DailyLossLimit / DailyProfitTarget: Hard daily equity dollar limits.
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Global hard drawdown stop.
  • EquityTrailTrigger / EquityTrailStep: Trailing equity dollar stops.
  • AutoResetDrawdownDaily: Resets daily baseline at midnight.
  • AvoidCorrelatedPairs: Blocks overlapping base/profit currency positions.

Regime Classifier Settings

  • UseRegimeFilter: Enables Bollinger Bandwidth + ADX market regime classification.
  • BBandPeriod / BBandDev: Bollinger Band calculation parameters.
  • RangeThreshold: Bandwidth threshold below which ranging market filter activates.
  • VolatileThreshold: Bandwidth threshold above which volatile market filter activates.

AI Neural Network Filter Settings

  • UseAIFilter: Enables 2-Layer Neural Network pattern filtering.
  • AILearningRate: Adam optimizer learning rate parameter.
  • AIL2DecayRate: L2 weight decay regularization rate.

Order & Execution Settings

  • MagicNumber: Unique EA identifier.
  • StepPips / StopLossPips / TakeProfitPips: Entry step and initial protection pips.
  • MaxSpreadPips: Maximum allowed spread for trade execution.

Broker Defenses & Trade Pacing

  • UsePriceValidator: Enables external API price validation.
  • PriceValidatorAPI: External API URL string.
  • PriceMaxDeviationPercent: Maximum allowed price deviation from external feed.
  • UseSpoofingDetector: Enables DOM volume imbalance detection.
  • MaxLatencyMs: Maximum execution ping threshold.
  • RandomDelayMaxMs / RandomLotVariationPercent: Footprint obfuscation settings.
  • MaxTradesPerDay / CooldownMinutes: Trade pacing controls.
  • LogExecutionQuality: Enables CSV execution quality logging.

Break-Even, Partial Close & Trailing Stops

  • UseBreakEven / BreakEvenTriggerPips / BreakEvenLockPips: Break-even settings.
  • UsePartialClose / TP1_RR / TP1_Percent / TP2_RR / TP2_Percent: Multi-tier partial close rules.
  • UseATRTrailing / TrailingStopATR: ATR trailing stop parameters.
  • UseTrailingProfit / TrailTrigger1-3 / TrailStep1-3: Step-based trailing parameters.

Session, Time & News Filters

  • StartHour / StopHour / UseSecondSession / StartHour2 / StopHour2: Session hours.
  • TradeMonday / TradeFriday: Day filters.
  • UseNewsFilter / NewsImportance / MinutesBeforeNews / MinutesAfterNews: Economic calendar filters.

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach Samurai Sun MT5 to your target chart (Recommended Timeframe: H1).
  2. Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in the MetaTrader 5 top toolbar.
  3. Configure MoneyMode and PropFirmSet parameters according to your account size and challenge rules.
  4. If using UsePriceValidator or UseNewsFilter, add the following URLs to MetaTrader 5 WebRequest permissions (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL):
  5. Use the on-chart interactive panel to manage global positions, execute manual trades, or monitor system metrics in real time.

 

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