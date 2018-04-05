MACD Gold slow scalper MT5

MACD Gold Slow Scalper

Description: "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, leveraging the proven effectiveness of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This Expert Advisor specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD), aiming for stable and slow scalping trades based on MACD signals.

Trading Strategy: The "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" operates by analyzing fast and slow EMA crossovers within the MACD indicator to identify potential buy or sell opportunities. When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, a buy signal is generated if there are no existing buy positions. Conversely, a sell signal is triggered when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, provided there are no existing sell positions. This method ensures that the EA is always aligned with the prevailing market momentum.

Requirements:

  • Recommended for Gold (XAU/USD), but can be adjusted for other instruments.
  • Suitable for any time frame, but optimal performance is observed in longer time frames (1H and above).
  • A minimum account balance depend on lotsize.
    as tested the good ratio is 0.01 lotsize for 200 balance, and so on 2000 you can increased to 0.1 lotsize.

As no EA can take profit for a long time. We will find the bad situation in the current year to prevent the bad trade to update setting and source when needed. 

Leave the comment for your feedback.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Description : The "MVRV by Age Approximation" indicator offers traders a unique on-chart visualization of the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, segmented by holding periods, or "age cohorts." This indicator is designed to approximate the MVRV metric by categorizing assets into short-term, mid-term, and long-term holders, providing a clear view of the relative unrealized profit or loss across different holding periods. Using simple moving averages over adjustable periods, this indicato
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