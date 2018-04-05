MACD Gold slow scalper MT5

MACD Gold Slow Scalper

Description: "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, leveraging the proven effectiveness of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This Expert Advisor specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD), aiming for stable and slow scalping trades based on MACD signals.

Trading Strategy: The "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" operates by analyzing fast and slow EMA crossovers within the MACD indicator to identify potential buy or sell opportunities. When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, a buy signal is generated if there are no existing buy positions. Conversely, a sell signal is triggered when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, provided there are no existing sell positions. This method ensures that the EA is always aligned with the prevailing market momentum.

Requirements:

Recommended for Gold (XAU/USD), but can be adjusted for other instruments.

Suitable for any time frame, but optimal performance is observed in longer time frames (1H and above).

A minimum account balance depend on lotsize.

as tested the good ratio is 0.01 lotsize for 200 balance, and so on 2000 you can increased to 0.1 lotsize.

As no EA can take profit for a long time. We will find the bad situation in the current year to prevent the bad trade to update setting and source when needed. Leave the comment for your feedback.



