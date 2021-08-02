Fibo Dynamic

Fibonacci retracement is really one of the most reliable technical analysis tools used by traders.

The main problem with using these levels in trading is that you need to wait until the end of the impulse movement to calculate the retracement levels, making difficult to take a position for limited retracement (0.236 or 0.382).

Fibo Dynamic solves this problem. Once the impulse movement is identified the retracement levels are automatically updated allowing very dynamic trading in trends with only limited retracements.

Fibo Dynamic has been designed to be able to simultaneously calculate the retracements of multiple movements on different Time Frames. This allows you to quickly see the multi Time Frame retracement clusters.


Input : 


Trend Line Name : the name of the trend line you want to calculate the retracement

Real Time Update: you can choose to update or not the retracement in real time

Decimal Precision display: the number of decimal for the display of the price retracement

Color Level: the color of the retracement line for each level (0.236, 0.382, 0.50, 0.618, 0.764)

Font Size : the font size for the display of the price retracement




How to use Fibo Dynamic : 

Attach the indicator to the Chart.

Simply Draw a Trend Line from the beginning of the move to the current extremum. Name it as the input “Trend Line Name” and the indicator will automatically calculate and update the retracement levels.

You can Attach the indicator as many times as you want to draw numerous retracements for different moves. 


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Turning Point Pattern
Silver Invest
1 (1)
Indicators
TPP : Turning Point Pattern   The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility. The in
FREE
Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
Utilities
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
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