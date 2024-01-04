Scalping ea UI

DMF AI EA ROBOT

Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100)

with hidden tricks in beating the market rule.

Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs

and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs 

what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market!

Features:

> Unique Trading Time

> Takes Advantage of News Spikes

> Has Daily Maximum Loss Protection

> Live Support ( Telegram== @DMF_aggressive)

> Follows  Trend most accurate

Note:

A lot of complaints has got to us about testing result a lot of persons make mistakes trying to test remember we have numerous  brokers and their pips and lots calculation totally different we have dedicated support to assist you 24/7 Telegram=@Dmf_ai

For backtesting Use 16 fo SL 400 For TP For Every $500 Use 1 Lots or ( 0.1 =1$ ) as your broker may choose to calculate their Lots

contact us for Configuration files and instruction

Best Regard(ITace Inc.) (Marve) (DMF_TM)


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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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