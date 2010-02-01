GBP Scalper

The Expert Advisor works daily on several pairs and uses scalping on M15, has built-in entry and exit algorithms, and uses a floating-step averaging grid to close drawdowns





You can view the real-time statistics of the Expert Advisor here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/905446#!tab=stats





Working presets will be sent on the day of purchase





Recommended pairs: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD





Risks: the initial lot is 0.02 per$ 1000 of the deposit. Min deposit of $ 1000 for one pair. I do not recommend using a smaller deposit, as the load on the deposit will be higher. The Expert Advisor has a built-in trading block when loading a margin deposit, but nevertheless I recommend manually pausing the auto trade function in the terminal in case of the current drawdown of funds >50% of the available funds and continuing trading after its reduction to acceptable values.





Leverage: 1: 500





Broker: Ecn account with low spreads and requotes





When the Internet connection is interrupted, the Expert Advisor picks up the last state of operation





Input parameters:





Comment-name of the preset

Magic Number - unique number of the Expert Advisor instance

Time Frame -the working period of the Expert Advisor

Server Offset Hour-offset from the broker's server time

Start Hour; Minute - start of trading

End Hour; Minute - the end of the auction

Friday End Hour; Minute - the end of trading on Friday

Main Lot - initial lot

Lot Type - lot type (manual/auto)

Lot Risk Percent % - the percentage of risk for the autolot

RiskRate - value from the data window for the autolot

Max Lot - maximum lot to open

Open fix lot since-opening a fixed lot in the network

Total lotsize on pair - maximum total lot per pair

Martingale-lot multiplication factor

Max Margin Risk % - max risk by collateral volume (margin)

Max eqity DD % - max risk on available funds

Trade Directon-trading direction

Bolinger Period-BB parameters

Max orfers on pair - max number of orders on the pair

Initial step - the initial step of the order

Initial grid step - the initial step of opening the network

Fix grid step - fixed network step

Grid K - network multiplication factor

Takeprofit first trade - takeprofit of the first trade

Auto takeprofit grid % - dynamic takeprofit of the network

Auto close max orders - max order for Auto close

Auto close min profit-close at the minimum profit

Auto n candles-number of the candle for auto closing

Use swap costs-take into account the size of swaps in auto-closing

Max spread - maximum spread

Slippage - maximum slippage

Use news filter - the filter news

Draw icons Buy/Sell- icons for orders

Draw price line - draw price lines

Takeprofit Draw line - draw the line take profit

Alert settings - sound notifications from the sounds folder