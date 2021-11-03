Ziwox Trade panel









1. Fundamental Bias: ✅ With collecting Economic data, news, events, country yields, CPI, NFP data, Political points and all financial factors from Ziwox watchlist pairs to set the pair Fundamental bias. This is the overview of fundamental analysis for currency pairs based on news, events, and currency economy outlook and show you the trend of mid-term bias of a pair. Fundamental bias indicator show the pair bias like this "BULLISH , BEARISH or NEUTRAL" with strength of "Weak, Medium, Strong"

2. Forecast 🚀

This is a voting forecast report that comes from expert traders and financial institutions' trading teams. It presents next week's market forecast. It shows how much in the percentage the expert traders forecast bullish and how much in the percentage they forecast bearish for next week.

3. Sentiment - Retail traders 😌 Retail traders' sentiment shows retail traders' long and short positions. It can be used as a sentiment to determine positioning across a range of assets. Essentially, it shows where most traders' positions are set and what percentage of traders hold buy or sell positions. This sentiment is a contrarian indicator because statistical analysis shows that most retail traders are trend fighters and take positions against the market trend. The trend momentum will benefit too when the traders that are against the trend exit from the market. Strong up-trend momentum combined with extreme net-short retail traders positioning, results in a buy signal. And vice versa, the strong down-trend momentum combined with extreme net-long retail traders positioning, results in a sell signal. Learn more

4. Risk Sentiment 🔁 Risk sentiment is an indicator that is used to describe how financial market traders feeling about Risk. Traders When informed about the political issues between some countries, military stimulus, or some global Challenges like coronavirus crisis, They feeling risk on the market and start buying safe-haven assets. like JPY, CHF, USD. We call this situation "RISK-OFF" market. On other hand is that, market traders feeling good for buying risky assets, like NZD,AUD,CAD or stocks markets too. We call this situation "RISK-ON" market. We use this indicator to select our watchlist pairs, or even care about which pair we buy or sell. In RISK-OFF sentiment, traders selling risky assets for buying safe-haven assets to reduce their basket risk. In RISK-ON sentiment, traders selling their safe-haven pairs FOR buying risky assets to have more profit gain. Learn more

5 & 6. COT reports 📉📋 The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to hedge the value of their assets against market risks due to unfavorable price movements. So, the commercial traders trade to reduce the risk, not to make a profit. Unlike commercial traders, non-commercial traders trade to make a profit. They are large speculators who make money by investing in the future market. Non-commercial traders include hedge funds, trading advisors, and financial institutions buy in up-trend and sell in down-trend. Any significant change in net short or long positions of non-commercial traders will result in a trend reversal or strong momentum. We have summarized this report to only show the non-commercial net positions and percentage of the changes from last week. A positive value means net long, and a negative value means net short positions. Learn more





7. Technical data on the panel 📊 On the Trade panel you have several of technical data. Pivot points. Statistical Support/resistance, RSI, ADR, Stochastic, Buyer volume vs seller volume that help you to have overall view on the market. You also have market volatility base on the session time inn the market.





8. Economic Calendar 📆 Ziwox Forex economic calendar is a fully customize-able economic news calendar that users can use to summarize or highlight the targeted news. from several source, and filter the news list with event Impact, known to impact trade in significant, predictable ways, the nature and date of each event on an economic calendar can be used as a trading indicator to maximize profit potential. Users can customize the view of calendar for any kind of high, medium, and low impact news or economic events.









BUY FUNDAMENTAL TRADER: Fundamental trader







BUY FUNDAMENTAL TRADER: Fundamental trader



