Binance Futures Depth

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Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! To facilitate tracking of depth information and Tick changes, the program provides the following functions:





1. Automatically import all trading varieties in the Binance USD-M futures trading zone, with customizable product prefixes (to avoid conflicts with existing product names), or custom import of specific varieties;





2. Use websocket to link Binance futures trading, and market information push supports depth and tick;





3. Support socket reconnection after disconnection;





4. When there are many depth data that need to be subscribed, it can be obtained in multiple chart windows, and the program supports grouping to obtain depth, transaction ticks, etc.;





5. Support proxy. Binance's market data can be obtained by connecting the proxy's api and websocket; note that the proxy address needs to be written in: Tools-Options-EA-WebRequest;(You can directly use the agent we provide: trade1.crossers.net, and put it in the webrequest)



