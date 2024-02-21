Binance future USDM data import to MT5

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Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate more accurate analysis of the encrypted digital currency market, the program can automatically import Binance’s futures K-line data to MT5 for analysis. The main functions are:





1. Support the automatic creation of all futures trading pairs on Binance USD-M, or you can set the base currency separately. For example, if the base currency BaseCurrency is empty, it means all currencies, and any cryptocurrency supported by Binance USD-M futures, such as BNB and BTC, can also be set separately.





2. Synchronize the price accuracy, transaction volume accuracy, and maximum transaction volume of Binance's futures currencies.





3. Automatically update the quotation data of all listed futures supported by Binance in the list to facilitate technical analysis.





4. Support 7*24 hours of futures market data. The first transaction will be synchronized from Binance by default when imported for the first time, and the data will be automatically synchronized from the latest K-line in the future.





5. Support proxy (the proxy defaults to http://trade.c tabot.com:9441), you can also use the Binance interface address https://fapi.binance.com to access directly (if you can open Binance directly), pay attention to this The address must be filled in: mt5-Tools-Settings-Expert Advisor's WebRequest list, otherwise all data cannot be synchronized.





6. The synchronization interval is not less than 5 seconds, otherwise the EA cannot be started.





7. In order to avoid conflicts with spot symbols, the current futures market import tool can customize the futures prefix, such as F@









Note that if the encrypted digital currency already supported by MT5 cannot import Binance data, such as ETH/BTC. In addition, due to the WebRequest network link required for market docking, the demo version in the strategy analyzer may be invalid. If you have any questions, please leave a message in the comment area.



