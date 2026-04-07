Account Sentinel Pro - Monitor, Protect & Analyze

Account Sentinel Pro is a professional all-in-one account intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a clean, full-screen control center to monitor account performance, understand real strategy behavior, evaluate execution quality, and assess drawdown risk with much more clarity than the standard terminal view.

Instead of showing only raw trade history or a simple profit summary, Account Sentinel Pro organizes your trading activity by EA, strategy, exact comment, or magic number, then turns it into practical decision-making data. It helps you answer the questions that matter most: Which EA is performing best? Which strategy is creating the most drawdown? How large is the real historical basket risk? Are my current open positions already beyond normal historical stress? Is broker execution hurting results through slippage and cost drag?

The dashboard runs directly on the chart in a full-screen layout, hides unnecessary chart clutter, and presents a focused monitoring environment for analysis and account control.

Main Features

Full-screen professional dashboard interface

Clean monitoring layout without chart noise or trade-line clutter

Filter and analyze trades by: EA group strategy group exact comment magic number

Optional inclusion of manual trades

One-click source switching for fast drill-down analysis

Manual refresh and auto-refresh with configurable interval

Last refresh time display

Select all / clear all source filters

Rankings and drill-down tables for structured analysis

Current open floating result monitoring

Historical drawdown estimation for both single trades and trade baskets

Execution quality analytics for broker and strategy evaluation

What Account Sentinel Pro Shows

1. Performance Monitoring

Track the most important performance metrics in one place:

Net profit/loss

closed trades

win rate

profit factor

recovery factor

average win

average loss

average duration

biggest win

biggest loss

long vs short distribution

streak statistics

average trades per week

This makes it easy to compare how different EAs or strategies are behaving inside the same account.

2. Source-Based Trade Analysis

Many traders use multiple EAs, multiple strategy variants, copied systems, or comment-based trade tagging. Account Sentinel Pro is designed specifically for this reality.

The EA can group trades in multiple ways:

by EA

by strategy

by exact trade comment

by magic number

This lets you start at a high level and drill deeper when needed.

Example workflow:

Start in EA mode to compare all systems

Switch to Strategy mode to compare internal variants

Move to Exact Comment or Magic mode for precise investigation

This is especially useful when one EA opens trades with slightly different comments for different setups or symbols.

3. Risk and Drawdown Intelligence

Account Sentinel Pro does not stop at profit reporting. It also focuses on risk.

The dashboard includes:

current open float

open drawdown from losing positions

historical single-trade floating drawdown estimate

historical basket drawdown estimate across overlapping positions

unified Risk DD Reference, which highlights the worse of: current open floating risk historical basket drawdown estimate



This gives traders a much better base for setting:

account risk limits

basket stop levels

DD protection thresholds

max concurrent exposure rules

EA lot sizing policies

For multi-entry or scaling strategies, the basket DD view is especially valuable because risk often comes from multiple overlapping trades, not one isolated position.

4. Execution Quality Analytics

Account Sentinel Pro also analyzes how execution quality affects strategy performance.

Execution metrics include:

average entry slippage

average exit slippage

average absolute slippage

positive fill rate

negative fill rate

worst negative slippage

cost per trade

cost per lot

commission and swap impact

cost drag vs gross performance

execution ranking by source group

This helps traders evaluate:

broker quality

symbol-specific execution issues

strategy sensitivity to slippage

whether good backtests are being damaged by real execution costs

5. Ranking and Drill-Down Views

The interface is split into focused working views:

Overview: high-level account and source summary

Rankings: compare the current source level quickly

Execution: inspect slippage and trading costs

Details: drill one level deeper than the current source filter

This avoids clutter and keeps the workflow intuitive.

Who This EA Is For

Account Sentinel Pro is ideal for:

algo traders running multiple EAs

portfolio traders managing several strategies in one account

signal followers who want structured trade analysis

prop firm traders monitoring drawdown behavior

discretionary traders who also want manual trade tracking

advanced MT5 users who need more than the built-in history and toolbox views

Why Traders Use It

Standard terminal reports usually show only fragments of the full picture. Account Sentinel Pro brings together performance, risk, exposure, and execution into one dashboard so you can make better decisions faster.

Use it to:

find the best and worst performing systems

identify hidden drawdown behavior

compare live risk to historical risk

detect execution inefficiencies

review account quality at a glance

build better protection and allocation rules

Important Notes

Historical floating drawdown values are analytical estimates based on available market history and reconstructed trade behavior.

Basket drawdown is estimated from overlapping filtered trades and is designed for practical risk assessment.

Execution analytics depend on available order/deal history and symbol pricing data.

Results should be used as a professional decision-support tool, not as a substitute for broker statements or tick-by-tick forensic analysis.

Summary

Account Sentinel Pro is a professional MT5 dashboard for traders who want to monitor, protect, and analyze their account from one place. It combines account monitoring, strategy grouping, drawdown intelligence, and execution analytics into a single clean interface designed for real trading environments.