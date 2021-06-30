Emergency Stop Button

You can't stop the market, but now you can get out of it with a button!

The market doesn't stop for anyone, it doesn't take a break and doesn't have pity on those who sleep. Closing your open trades manually can be time-consuming and take a precious part of your capital, that's why we've launched the Emergency Stop Button, a high-tech emergency button that closes all open trades with just one tap.

Smart shutdown technology

Built with advanced coding, only with native MQL5 commands, avoiding importing libraries, which guarantees excellent performance, especially in terms of security and speed, the Emergency Stop Button closes orders in Hedge first, reducing spread costs and accelerating closing speed.

Security lock

The Emergency Stop Button can be left open for as long as you deem necessary, as its safety lock technology prevents its accidental use without affecting the speed of activation.

Intuitive interface
Designed to look like the standard emergency button used around the world, its interface allows anyone to intuitively learn how it works, despite its enlightening online manual.
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Just choose your profit point and your maximum risk, the system calculates the rest for you! No more wasting time calculating the value of risk and profit, with this system trading is faster and easier! Set your stop loss and your take profit by values, points, or just dragging the dotted lines and Trade for Dummies calculates* how much you can profit and how much is your risk! No delays! Trade immediately as soon as you see a market opportunity, if you use market signals or analyst tips, mak
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Nade com os grandes ou evite-os a todo custo. Com esse indicador, a escolha é sua! Indicador por coloração de barras, com respostas simples se os "grandes" estão negociando ou não. Saiba quando agir se o mercado está calmo ou agitado, de forma simples, pelo valor de retorno do indicador ou pela aparência das barras. Indispensável indicador para a construção do seu robô ou para seu setup. Resultado do Indicador: 0 - 5. Participantes do mercado: 0 e 1 = Big Players! 2 e 3 = Dia normal. 4 e 5 = Mo
Ocult Day
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EA OcultDay: Grid Trading + Carry Trade - Automated Profits24⁄7  Professional Expert Advisor that combines intelligent Grid Trading with Carry Trade to generate consistent returns in trending markets  EA OcultDay: Automated Grid Trading + Carry Trade. Flexible analysis, professional risk management, automatic profit protection. Start on demo today!  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH PROFESSIONAL AUTOMATION  Tired of being glued to the screen monitoring the market? Tired of missing profit opport
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