You can't stop the market, but now you can get out of it with a button!

The market doesn't stop for anyone, it doesn't take a break and doesn't have pity on those who sleep. Closing your open trades manually can be time-consuming and take a precious part of your capital, that's why we've launched the Emergency Stop Button, a high-tech emergency button that closes all open trades with just one tap.





Smart shutdown technology

Built with advanced coding, only with native MQL5 commands, avoiding importing libraries, which guarantees excellent performance, especially in terms of security and speed, the Emergency Stop Button closes orders in Hedge first, reducing spread costs and accelerating closing speed. Security lock

The Emergency Stop Button can be left open for as long as you deem necessary, as its safety lock technology prevents its accidental use without affecting the speed of activation.

Intuitive interface

Designed to look like the standard emergency button used around the world, its interface allows anyone to intuitively learn how it works, despite its enlightening online manual.