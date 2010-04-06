Big data Triple Average

This project did not reach the basic funding number, so I am abandoning it momentarily.

The system is now free for other traders to continue the idea.

You can follow my new project through my signals.


A tool for institutional investor, now avaliable for Home users.

We equip you like banks equip their analysts!


How it works

Focused on the Forex market, it takes advantage of the need of nations to control the value of their currency and the world exchange variations to analyze, through the processing of historical information and simulations, the best profit options.
For each analysis, more than 300,000 simulations are performed, taking advantage of all the processing power of current machines and generating an accurate picture with up to four paths of action.
Despite being created for Forex, it can be used in any futures market. The effectiveness of its use with actions has not yet been established.

What is it

First truly Big DATA indicator for MQL5, with data compression and sectorization technology, it provides the user with analyzes similar to those obtained by Large investment institutions. Useful, dynamic, aligned with the Trader's real needs.

It uses the new world trend in Big Data predictive analytics and generates up to four scenarios per type of operation for the trader to use according to their profile.

Profit – Prioritizes the maximum value achieved. For the trader who closes the trade only at the last minute, who expects to receive everything the trade can achieve and is not annoyed by losses along the way.

Hits - Aimed at account managers, high frequency profiles and low risk operations, it targets the number of hits. Perfect for those who need to show a high rate of assertiveness,

Balanced – Prioritizes balanced outcome, higher gain and lower frequency of losses, ideal for most traders.

Custom – Option requested by users, best result with the condition that TP is higher in points than SL.


Technology involved

Today, a personal computer has more computing and processing power than all the computers in the world combined in 1969, the year that NASA computers allowed man to walk on the Moon for the first time.
Modern software sectors, classifies and compresses the data before analysis. By prioritizing this form of programming, we reduced the need for processing by more than 90%.
In addition, the INDICATOR works in a sectored way, going straight to where the Trader needs it.

How does this analysis work?

Governments cannot leave the exchange without intervention, which can be easily demonstrated by the EURCHF “black swan” in 2015. We know that those responsible for a nation's economy need to make regular interventions to appreciate or devalue its currency.
The INDICATOR processes the last trades and analyzes the performance of market participants in price changes, creates strategies and comparisons, thus generating up to four predictions per type of operation.
There are more than 300,000 simulations, with more than a million depending on how you configure your indicator.

recommended computer

We recommend an intel i5 10th 10400f or amd ryzen 5 5600x processor, 8gb of memory and SSD HD with 100gb free, but any inferior equipment that can run MT5 can be used at the expense of data accuracy and speed.

What is the degree of accuracy of the indicator?

Although past movements are no guarantee of future profits, the INDICATOR has shown itself to be extremely promising in its use.

If the INDICATOR is so good, why sell it?

We understand that the currency exchange market is large enough not to be significantly affected by Home Users. Even so, we intend to limit the sale after a certain number of copies, as the sales return is fully reinvested in your upgrades and in the future creation of a robot that operates the data obtained by this indicator.

All INDICATOR users will have full access to the Robot.
Video Big data Triple Average
