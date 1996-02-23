Trade for dummies

Just choose your profit point and your maximum risk, the system calculates the rest for you!

No more wasting time calculating the value of risk and profit, with this system trading is faster and easier! Set your stop loss and your take profit by values, points, or just dragging the dotted lines and Trade for Dummies calculates* how much you can profit and how much is your risk!

No delays! Trade immediately as soon as you see a market opportunity, if you use market signals or analyst tips, make the trades immediately without wasting time!

Change the chart symbol with just one button, and take advantage of all the indicators to find a new trading opportunity right away!

Watch the demo video and discover this innovative system, which makes it easy to trade CFD and Forex assets!



Note: The calculations* are based on the information that the investment broker passes to the metatrader, and are an accurate estimate of reality based on the present moment.
Video Trade for dummies
