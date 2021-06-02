The ease of observing the market anytime, anywhereExchange chart is the software for the professional trader to follow what happens in the financial market in real time. Developed by those in the market, it keeps up with the latest research on successful traders who show that the best, the ones who get consistent results use few types of chart configurations, in several different symbols.All market watch passing through your chartExchange chart makes all the symbols configured by you in the market watch window "go" through your chart setup, and you can make it happen automatically, manually, with just one chart or several at the same time. With just one button you can see the same symbol in all open graphics, creating a very accurate panorama of what happens with that instrument. You can also randomly change the symbols of all the graphics with a button, which allows an insight into everything that happens at the moment.Steampunk interface styleAlthough the Exchange chart is an essential tool for the trader, the care with the appearance is visible in its visual identity. Inspired by the turntable buttons, it received an improved graphical treatment that resulted in a steampunk-style interface, simple, beautiful but above all discreet, allows a touch of style in your metatrader.Use at home or in the officeExchange chart is designed to be used wherever you are, anywhere, anytime. It turns your desktop or notebook computer into a powerful trading station, rivals complex interconnected monitor configurations.

And if you have a big screen on your desktop, wherever you go, just share or extend the screen and hit the play button.







