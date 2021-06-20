TigerPower EA

limited time offer few copies only left

next price 650$ FINAL PRICE : 3499$

the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .

its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--





in order to test and live trade

1 : test only on EUR/USD

2 : use only a 15 minutes time frame (M15)

3: GMT Data Time = 0

4 DST : None i advice to test with Tick Data Suite

the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk

the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size







Requirements

Timeframe :M15.

Minimum account balance: $1000.

currency : EURUSD









Features:

The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work

17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year

great performance and high income for 17 years





Settings:

Automatic.









very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .

The robot is using two methods to exit the market if the profit target did not hit , the first method is a math formula and the other method is a time exit formula . if the math formula didn't close the deal the time formula will



