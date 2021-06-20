TigerPower EA
- Experts
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Peidong Zhu这辈子专门研究EA，爱好并精通外汇交易，交流加q 95617198，备注MQL5
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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limited time offer few copies only left
FINAL PRICE : 3499$
the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .
its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test
--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--
in order to test and live trade
- 1 : test only on EUR/USD
- 2 : use only a 15 minutes time frame (M15)
- 3: GMT Data Time = 0
- 4 DST : None
i advice to test with Tick Data Suite
the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk
the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market
because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month
you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size
Requirements
Timeframe :M15.
Minimum account balance: $1000.
currency : EURUSD
Features:
- The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work
- 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year
- great performance and high income for 17 years
Settings:
Automatic.
very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year
this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .
the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none
on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .Exit Rule : The robot is using two methods to exit the market if the profit target did not hit , the first method is a math formula and the other method is a time exit formula . if the math formula didn't close the deal the time formula will