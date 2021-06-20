TigerPower EA

limited time offer few copies only left 
next price 650$

FINAL PRICE : 3499$

the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .

its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test 

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--


in order to test and live trade

  • 1 : test only on EUR/USD
  • 2 : use only a 15 minutes time frame  (M15)
  • 3: GMT Data Time = 0
  • 4 DST : None

i advice to test with Tick Data Suite


the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk  


the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market 

because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders  the average 4-8 trades per month 

you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size 



Requirements

Timeframe :M15.

Minimum account balance: $1000.

currency : EURUSD 



Features:

  • The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work 
  • 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year
  • great performance and high income for 17 years  


Settings:

Automatic.



very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year  

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using  a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .

Exit Rule : The robot is using two methods to exit the market if the profit target did not hit , the first method is a math formula and the other method is a time exit formula . if the math formula didn't close the deal the time formula will


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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