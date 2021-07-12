Trend Master Pro MT5

MT5 trend indicator with a probability of reaching a profit of 70-90%! Works without redrawing and delays.

Trend Master PRO shows good results on all trading instruments: currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies.

Recommended timeframe: H1-H4.





More information about the indicator is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744748





Recommendations for use





Use automatic period detection

The main feature of the indicator is the self-optimization function.

Thanks to it, Trend Master PRO selects the period with the best profitability results by itself.





Use signal notifications for comfortable and timely trading

In the indicator settings, it is possible to enable alerts, as well as notifications to phone and mail.





Choose signals only with a take profit that exceeds the current spread by at least 3-5 times

To do this, use trading accounts with low spreads and timeframes with higher take profit.









About the author





My name is Tatiana Zyrianova and I have been a trader and developer of profitable trading robots and indicators since 2014.

In my portfolio I have more than 500 successfully completed orders.

I will be glad to answer any of your questions.







