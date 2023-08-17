Arrow Hunter Master
- Indicators
- Vitalii Kondratiuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator for trend trading Doesn't redraw The algorithm uses reliable and proven time indicators It is recommended to use with common manufacturer's filters as resistance support levels Or standard Bollinger Bands or ZigZag indicators It can also be combined with the RSI indicator to determine whether a currency pair or index is overbought or oversold. The indicator is designed to work on small timeframes from m1 to m15