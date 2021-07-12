Trend Master Pro
- Indicators
-
Tatiana ZyrianovaHello!
My name is Tatiana. I’m a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer with over 11 years of experience in creating, modifying, and converting trading robots for the MT4 and MT5 platforms.
- Version: 10.10
- Updated: 1 April 2022
- Activations: 10
MT4 trend indicator with a probability of reaching a profit of 70-90%! Works without redrawing and delays.
Trend Master PRO shows good results on all trading instruments: currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies.
Recommended timeframe: H1-H4.
More information about the indicator is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744748
Recommendations for use
- Use automatic period detection
The main feature of the indicator is the self-optimization function.
Thanks to it, Trend Master PRO selects the period with the best profitability results by itself.
- Use signal notifications for comfortable and timely trading
In the indicator settings, it is possible to enable alerts, as well as notifications to phone and mail.
- Choose signals only with a take profit that exceeds the current spread by at least 3-5 times
To do this, use trading accounts with low spreads and timeframes with higher take profit.
About the author
My name is Tatiana Zyrianova and I have been a trader and developer of profitable trading robots and indicators since 2014.
In my portfolio I have more than 500 successfully completed orders.
I will be glad to answer any of your questions.
thank you