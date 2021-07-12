Trend Master Pro

5

MT4 trend indicator with a probability of reaching a profit of 70-90%! Works without redrawing and delays.

Trend Master PRO shows good results on all trading instruments: currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies.

Recommended timeframe: H1-H4.


More information about the indicator is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744748


Recommendations for use


  • Use automatic period detection         

          The main feature of the indicator is the self-optimization function.

          Thanks to it, Trend Master PRO selects the period with the best profitability results by itself.


  • Use signal notifications for comfortable and timely trading

          In the indicator settings, it is possible to enable alerts, as well as notifications to phone and mail.


  • Choose signals only with a take profit that exceeds the current spread by at least 3-5 times

          To do this, use trading accounts with low spreads and timeframes with higher take profit.



About the author


My name is Tatiana Zyrianova and I have been a trader and developer of profitable trading robots and indicators since 2014.

In my portfolio I have more than 500 successfully completed orders.

I will be glad to answer any of your questions.


Reviews 11
maghas83
302
maghas83 2022.01.17 15:43 
 

thank you

Alexey Kapkov
1932
Alexey Kapkov 2021.07.18 21:09 
 

Очень перспективный индикатор . При правильном подходе можно достичь очень хороших результатов. Думаю данный индикатор лучший из тех что сейчас есть на этом сайте.

Daniyar Kabidenov
403
Daniyar Kabidenov 2021.07.18 11:48 
 

Индикатор очень интересный все понятно и просто не перерисовывает. Автору индикатора огромное спасибо!!! Буду ждать советника на основе этого индикатора думаю будет не плохие результаты!!! Татьяна удачи и успехов в этом направлении!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Trend Master Pro MT5
Tatiana Zyrianova
4.5 (2)
Indicators
MT5 trend indicator with a probability of reaching a profit of 70-90%! Works without redrawing and delays. Trend Master PRO shows good results on all trading instruments: currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Recommended timeframe: H1-H4. More information about the indicator is here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744748 Recommendations for use Use automatic period detection           The main feature of the indicator is the self-optimization function.             Thank
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maghas83
302
maghas83 2022.01.17 15:43 
 

thank you

rizkyxrick
369
rizkyxrick 2021.10.08 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.10.08 12:59
Thank you very much!🙂👍
Gokhan Gulsoy
188
Gokhan Gulsoy 2021.10.03 15:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.10.07 14:33
Thanks! If you have any questions or wishes, you can write to me in private messages, I will be glad to help.🙂
dom391
171
dom391 2021.07.21 15:57 
 

Весьма достойный индикатор.В Подробная информация об индикаторе здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/744634, Мониторинг ручной торговли по индикатору: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1069389. Все подробно разъяснено. Если с умом его использовать то можно добиться приличного результата.

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.08.23 11:19
Большое спасибо!🙂
Alexey Kapkov
1932
Alexey Kapkov 2021.07.18 21:09 
 

Очень перспективный индикатор . При правильном подходе можно достичь очень хороших результатов. Думаю данный индикатор лучший из тех что сейчас есть на этом сайте.

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.18 21:11
Большое спасибо за отзыв!)
Sergei Marasakin
1792
Sergei Marasakin 2021.07.18 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniyar Kabidenov
403
Daniyar Kabidenov 2021.07.18 11:48 
 

Индикатор очень интересный все понятно и просто не перерисовывает. Автору индикатора огромное спасибо!!! Буду ждать советника на основе этого индикатора думаю будет не плохие результаты!!! Татьяна удачи и успехов в этом направлении!

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.18 12:01
И Вам спасибо!)
Да, в скором времени планирую написание советника. Возможно будет несколько продуктов, используя разные стратегии торговли на основе Trend Master PRO.
Сейчас в своей ручной торговле индикатором стараюсь учесть все нюансы и подобрать наилучшие условия, фильтры для создания будущего робота.
adv-z
301
adv-z 2021.07.17 16:42 
 

Профессиональный индикатор максимально точно находит точки входа незаменим для торговли с высоким процентом профита, отлично подходит для краткосрочной торговли.👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.17 17:12
Спасибо за отзыв, обращайтесь!🙂
Gregorio Diaz
294
Gregorio Diaz 2021.07.16 20:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.16 20:16
Thank you very much!😉
5555589
466
5555589 2021.07.16 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.16 13:47
Большое спасибо!😉
Алина Хрипко
76
Алина Хрипко 2021.07.14 21:17 
 

Отличный индикатор! За несколько дней открыла 7 сделок по индикатору, и уже все закрылись в плюс! Спасибо, буду и дальше использовать его в своей торговле, следуя Вашим рекомендациям.

Tatiana Zyrianova
37959
Reply from developer Tatiana Zyrianova 2021.07.15 11:26
Большое спасибо за отзыв! Если будет нужна какая-либо помощь, пишите, буду рада помочь!👍👍👍
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