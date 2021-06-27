ScalJumping

ScalpJumping

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Hey, haven't you tried it yet? What are you waiting for????

Try yoursef. It is a buy scalper robot with a recommended risk of 6%.This is not magic, it works well in a bullish context. you can do a back test yourself and check its operation.

It is a multi-currency robot although it was tested with greater success on the EURUSD pair.

Recommendations:

currency EURUSD, timeframe 5M, Stop Loss 60, Take Proffit 60, Trailing Stop 0, Dynamic Lots true

although you can test and adjust your own parameters based on your preferences and tests

Inputs:

magic number: identification lots: number of lots to buy stop loss: stop loss value number take profit: take profit value number trailing stop: trailing stop value number dynamic lots: set true or false if you want calculate the number of lots to buy base don your account



