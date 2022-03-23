Advanced AI Scalper MT4

4.93

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!

After that, the price will be raised to $499.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me

The results of back testing Advanced AI Scalper in MT4 will not reflect the full capabilities of the EA. Because MT4 only allows back testing 1 currency pair at a time but this is one chart set up - trade all major pairs. Don't just back testing only 1 pair, you must test all pairs to see all performance that EA can do.


- REAL SIGNAL:

Prop firm 10k: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2215392
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1932653

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78693

If someone told you that Artificial Intelligence does not exist in the Forex world. Ask them again: "How did they use AI?".

In fact, AI can learn and distinguish the difference between good entries and bad entries way better than any human.

Advanced AI Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms and Machine Learning to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.

Some Features:

- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on EURUSD - M5. It will scan and trade all major pairs

- No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Dangerous strategy

- Using Hidden Stop loss to protect your account

IMPORTANT:  This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.
Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers

Recommendations for organizing work:

  • Using brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;

  • For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.

Symbol Currency pairs
Timeframe M5
Test From 2003
Settings Contact me to get the best set file
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100
Low Risk Deposit $300
Feature
 Need ECN/RAW low spread broker

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.

PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.
Reviews 44
gomilisbox
240
gomilisbox 2023.04.26 17:07 
 

my fifth ea from thang

hobusmaton
72
hobusmaton 2023.01.26 09:48 
 

Safe ea and profitable !

Mr Viwat Kongthon
438
Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.09.30 04:58 
 

A good EA

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XIRO Robot MT4
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
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Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
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Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
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Gold Grail Expert1
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Experts
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Kai Xiang Tan
223
Kai Xiang Tan 2026.07.03 09:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ccrjared
240
ccrjared 2024.03.12 05:46 
 

So the solution this creator has put forward does seem to work so for now I will change my review as the constant messages have stopped after changing a recommended setting, I appreciate your response and trying to get rid of the constant messages while using this EA.

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.04.14 12:19
Hi bro, after 1 month of researching the issue and contacting the MQL5 owner of the metatrader software to discuss. I have tried a few options to intervene in the code to limit the number of notifications. However, because the EA depends on the metatrader platform, there are things that cannot be deeply intervened. So I think you can try this option to turn off notifications of trading orders right in the Metatrader software itself. Please access the Options section, and uncheck the "Notify of trade transaction" section. I have been trying for the past 1 month to find the best solution, I sincerely apologize.
Emilio Jara
59
Emilio Jara 2024.01.13 21:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gomilisbox
240
gomilisbox 2023.04.26 17:07 
 

my fifth ea from thang

hobusmaton
72
hobusmaton 2023.01.26 09:48 
 

Safe ea and profitable !

Mr Viwat Kongthon
438
Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.09.30 04:58 
 

A good EA

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2022.09.20 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fina1
393
fina1 2022.09.07 13:09 
 

Good ea so far

1kyrill2
41
1kyrill2 2022.08.26 22:16 
 

Ich bin bisher mit allem zufrieden. Die Information und Beratung war sehr gut.(auch schon vor dem Kauf des EAs.) Die Installation bereitete keine Probleme. Der Handel verläuft in den ersten Tagen, mal schauen wie es weiter geht.

Roshaffri Bin Mohamed
161
Roshaffri Bin Mohamed 2022.08.12 18:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cheng Wang Cheng
180
Cheng Wang Cheng 2022.08.11 16:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trung John
1490
Trung John 2022.07.26 05:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2022.07.26 08:59
First of all, I would like to sincerely apologize to you. It's completely my fault to make you unhappy when using EA in the first place, there will be no problem of not allowing you to add friends to avoid taking care of customers. I added you as a friend so I can help you better. I'm always the fastest to respond, so don't hesitate to message me. I will always help you with sincerity and try my best
Jason K Rampersad Jr
228
Jason K Rampersad Jr 2022.07.25 21:18 
 

Absolutely fantastic communication and assistance. Ive asked multiple questions and needed a little extra help getting it up and running. This author really means it when he says he'll be there every step of the way. Keep up the good work!!

Langtha Prosanta Daudung
3398
Langtha Prosanta Daudung 2022.07.20 20:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2022.07.22 06:59
For the EA to work, you need to install the news filter according to this Manual Guide: https://advancedautotrading.com/manual-guide-for-advanced-ai-scalper/ After you add 3 websites and restart the chart and reattach the EA, the news filter below will load the news and the EA will be active.
I will be happy to assist you with remote installation in case you have difficulty in installing the EA according to the Manual Guide. Once again I look forward to assisting you as best I can.
Rycbar
124
Rycbar 2022.07.20 14:32 
 

This was the first EA I ever bought, so of course I was a little skeptical. Thang guided me through the setup, answering all my stupid questions, with a friendly and professional tone. Thang also continuously work on EA to make it better.

I have been running this EA for about 1 month now. In that time, it has given me 42 trades, and every single one has been a winning trade! 100%! I'm surprised at how good this EA is, of course there will be some DD occasionally, but I have faith in this EA and with the optimization of the EA by Thang as well, this EA is gold!

Felix Hipolito
136
Felix Hipolito 2022.07.18 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chengling Gao
247
Chengling Gao 2022.07.06 03:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ramesh Paramasivam
605
Ramesh Paramasivam 2022.07.04 18:22 
 

Hi, I would like to thank Ho Tuan Thang for all his help. He guided me for the whole installation. Amazing technical support. I have a good impression on this EA. The way he managed the position was perfect. Open order on a support, closed on a trend line. This EA worst the cost without any doubt. It's really a perfect work !! Congratulation for your incredible service.

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2022.06.05 19:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hai Dong Guo
180
Hai Dong Guo 2022.05.27 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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