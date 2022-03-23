Advanced AI Scalper MT4

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!

After that, the price will be raised to $499.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.

Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me



The results of back testing Advanced AI Scalper in MT4 will not reflect the full capabilities of the EA. Because MT4 only allows back testing 1 currency pair at a time but this is one chart set up - trade all major pairs. Don't just back testing only 1 pair, you must test all pairs to see all performance that EA can do.



- REAL SIGNAL:

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78693

If someone told you that Artificial Intelligence does not exist in the Forex world. Ask them again: "How did they use AI?".

In fact, AI can learn and distinguish the difference between good entries and bad entries way better than any human.

Advanced AI Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms and Machine Learning to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.

Some Features:

- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on EURUSD - M5. It will scan and trade all major pairs

- No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Dangerous strategy

- Using Hidden Stop loss to protect your account



IMPORTANT: This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.

Warning:

I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers



Recommendations for organizing work:

Using brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;

For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.

Symbol Currency pairs Timeframe M5 Test From 2003 Settings Contact me to get the best set file Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $100 Low Risk Deposit $300 Feature

Need ECN/RAW low spread broker

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.