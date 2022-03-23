Advanced AI Scalper MT4
- Experts
-
Ho Tuan Thang✅ Join Our Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forexeatradingchannel — Join my Telegram channel with 4000 followers to get the latest news from me
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 30 March 2024
- Activations: 10
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!
After that, the price will be raised to $499.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me
The results of back testing Advanced AI Scalper in MT4 will not reflect the full capabilities of the EA. Because MT4 only allows back testing 1 currency pair at a time but this is one chart set up - trade all major pairs. Don't just back testing only 1 pair, you must test all pairs to see all performance that EA can do.
- REAL SIGNAL:
Prop firm 10k: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2215392
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1932653
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller
You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78693
If someone told you that Artificial Intelligence does not exist in the Forex world. Ask them again: "How did they use AI?".
In fact, AI can learn and distinguish the difference between good entries and bad entries way better than any human.
Advanced AI Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms and Machine Learning to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.
Some Features:
- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on EURUSD - M5. It will scan and trade all major pairs
- No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Dangerous strategy
- Using Hidden Stop loss to protect your account
IMPORTANT: This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.
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Recommendations for organizing work:
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Using brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;
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For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.
|Symbol
|Currency pairs
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Contact me to get the best set file
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100
|Low Risk Deposit
|$300
|Feature
|Need ECN/RAW low spread broker
Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.
my fifth ea from thang