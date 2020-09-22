Multi Harmonic

The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10)

Next price: 600$

KAPITAL SECURE EA   : Is a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts.

LIVE Signals:

Time Frame: M5
Base Currency Pairs: EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY
Additional Currency Pairs: CRYPTO

Input parameters

  • Equity For read: This is the value in % that the EA will adjust each lot taken, the higher this value, the lower the risk that the EA will take.
  • True/False Indicators Without – This is the next update where we will use the feature of some indicators to minimize risk.
  • Dynamic Level value pairs: This is the parameter that most minimizes the risk since it is based on the internal arbitration of the EA that it makes to modify in
  • Separations For Calculations: The greater the separation, the risk is reduced.
  • Compound: uses the compound interest function.
  • 700000 per 70K – If you use a percentage account, it is a benchmark for increasing or decreasing risk
  • Crypto = Fasle Forex = True: (Do not use mixed pairs of cryptocurrencies and forex, the EA will not work properly.
  • Close by Commissions: This is a closing mode but it only works with accounts created under our IB, it is to reduce the risk, based on the commissions returned by the broker.
  • Min Loss, Min StopLoss and Multi Stops (-1000000) – These are the parameters you will use in reference to Close for commissions.
  • Close Same Pair: Activation of the arbitration mode, if you deactivate it only 1 pair can be executed.
  • Close All Positions Equity % – Close all trades when the account percentage is -x% referring to how you started
  • Same configuration for all = false: this is a way to simplify when arbitration is canceled it calls all peers to use the same configuration
  • Draw Information: Obtain detailed information of the value that the Broker will pay based on its lots, this only works for accounts affiliated with us.
  • Close losing positions: Close "individual" positions of each pair, based on written money loss, this parameter is based on $ or € depending on the type of currency you have in your account.
  • Instruments to operate: Maximum 20.
  • Lot Start Pair: Initial lot based on the % previously chosen.
  • Separation of Operations: Initial separation of the main operations.
  • Last Position Hedging: Fuzzy Logic in Peer-to-Peer Lot Movement
  • Lot Multiplier: Hedging
  • Close above $ : Equity close (arbitrage)

After buying EA, be sure to write me in private messages, I will add you to a private group, I will send you additional files and detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer to install  the advisor.

 I will show and teach you how to use it.

AD SETTINGS:

  • You can run all pairs from a single chart using OneChartSetup (M5 timeframe only)
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
  • Wear only the recommended pairs.

EA TESTS:

  • Use the MT5 tester's multi-currency mode to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.
    Watch the video to see an example     
  • "Use real ticks for better accuracy"
  • Test only on the M5 time frame
  • Long-term testing of 5-10 years is recommended to show the stability of the EA during various market conditions.


Recommended input parameters (LOW RISK):

  • EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY

Minimum balance $1000
Recommended leverage 1:50 or more

This setting is used by   LiveSignal

MT4 Version:    KapitalSecure MT4

PS: Advisor buyers have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the field "     comments     ".




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VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
BB Return mt5
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4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Utilities
Trading Simulator for Backtesting This Robot was designed as a trading simulator for backtesting , allowing you to open and close trades directly in the testing environment. With this EA, you can: Manage trades with Take Profit and Stop Loss based on chart lines that act as closing prices. Assess your strategy's profitability and improve your trading skills. It’s a simple yet powerful tool to help you see how profitable you can be in trading. Coming Soon! We will release a more a
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The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
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MQPython5 Nexus
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
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Empowering MQL5 with an AI Brain in Python Use *** Grok 4 and Chatgpt 5 *** Try Our AI System with 10 Free Daily Analyses Experience the power of AI for free: Every 24 hours, receive 10 free analyses directly in your terminal. Our system, by default, is configured to offer you high-precision signals on the 1-hour timeframe, every 3 hours. These analyses have a real cost in tokens from cutting-edge AI APIs like GPT-5 and Grok . We appreciate you valuing this access and considering our premiu
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Niklas Templin
23874
Niklas Templin 2023.12.26 19:23 
 

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mlpreto
16
mlpreto 2021.04.21 22:10 
 

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Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
8271
Reply from developer Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar 2022.09.16 19:57
THANKS FOR YOU 5 START We are back, we come stronger we have real accounts :) Verified---
See for yourself https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1680275" https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1437928" https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1574221 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1428097 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1367551
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.04 22:33 
 

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Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
8271
Reply from developer Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar 2022.09.16 19:57
Download and check now
Maksim Golovin
776
Maksim Golovin 2021.02.23 15:25 
 

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Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
8271
Reply from developer Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar 2022.09.16 19:58
Теперь у вас есть лучшие инструкции, просто прочитайте, а если нет, оставьте мне комментарий, и я добавлю вас в закрытую группу. Прикрепи мне свою телеграмму
Chun
14
Chun 2021.02.16 00:13 
 

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Joleo Sagdullas
797
Joleo Sagdullas 2020.10.08 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
8271
Reply from developer Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar 2022.09.16 19:57
We are back, we come stronger we have real accounts :) Verified---
See for yourself https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1680275 " https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1437928 " https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1574221 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1428097 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1367551 Thanks for you 5 start
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