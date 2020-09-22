Multi Harmonic

After buying EA, be sure to write me in private messages, I will add you to a private group, I will send you additional files and detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer to install the advisor.

I will show and teach you how to use it.

AD SETTINGS: You can run all pairs from a single chart using OneChartSetup (M5 timeframe only)

This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.

Wear only the recommended pairs.

EA TESTS: Use the MT5 tester's multi-currency mode to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.

Watch the video to see an example

Watch the video to see an example "Use real ticks for better accuracy"

Test only on the M5 time frame

Long-term testing of 5-10 years is recommended to show the stability of the EA during various market conditions.





Recommended input parameters (LOW RISK): EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY Minimum balance $1000

Recommended leverage 1:50 or more This setting is used by LiveSignal

MT4 Version: KapitalSecure MT4

PS: Advisor buyers have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the field " comments ".