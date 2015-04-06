CURVE Lite

Here's the LITE version of the CURVE BASIC EA!

Easier, cheaper, but no less powerful!

BACKTEST NOW! (or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021) (How to backtest any system correctly)







(You can find CURVE BASIC HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60487 )





LIVE SIGNAL : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254





CURVE is a honest, secure and automated algorithm for generation of daily profits on Forex Market.

With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is capable of analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used.





works on

currency, timeframe

. Minimum deposit:

A broker with low spread levels is strongly recommended.





The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners

CURVE uses only pending orders on the broker's server

on the broker's server CURVE has a built-in protection against large broker spread

CURVE made all trades with a FIXED StopLoss

CURVE trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable

CURVE uses a smart trailing stop , wich allows to make the most profitable gain from market fluctuations

, wich allows to make the most profitable gain from market fluctuations CURVE makes decisions based on a deep analysis of the last 20 years quotes (in order to have best performance, the EURUSD H1 history must be as complete as possible. This will give CURVE the opportunity to have a deeper analysis of the market history and make better decisions)

(in order to have best performance, the EURUSD H1 history must be as complete as possible. This will give CURVE the opportunity to have a deeper analysis of the market history and make better decisions) As always, remember that past performance doesn't guarantee future results!





Input parameters:

Show Info Panel : hide/display graphic Info Panel in the upper left corner of the screen

: hide/display graphic Info Panel in the upper left corner of the screen Load Curve Graph Template: load custom curve graph templates on the chart

Broker GMT: (Ex. if your Market Watch MT4 hour is GMT+2, Broker GMT must be set to 2)

Spread to disable ops : above this spread level trading won't be allowed

: above this spread level trading won't be allowed Spread to enable ops: under this spread level trading will be allowed

RISK (main options):

(main options): L OW RISK: autolot starting from 0,01 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,10 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)



MEDIUM RISK: autolot starting from 0,02 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,20 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)



HIGH RISK: autolot starting from 0,03 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,30 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)



FIXED LOT

FIX Lot Size: (with RISK set to FIXED LOT)

Stop Loss Total Points: when the Pips sum of ALL open loss operations falls above this level, all operations will be closed and we'll get a Stop Loss.

Magic Number: unique identification number for each operation that will be opened by CURVE. It allows CURVE to run simultaneously with other EAs on the same account.

👍 Enjoy!







