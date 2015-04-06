CURVE Lite
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Here's the LITE version of the CURVE BASIC EA!
Easier, cheaper, but no less powerful!
BACKTEST NOW!(or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021) (How to backtest any system correctly)
(You can find CURVE BASIC HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60487 )
LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254
CURVE is a honest, secure and automated algorithm for generation of daily profits on Forex Market.
With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is capable of analyzing the market and making trading decisions.
Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used.
CURVE works on EURUSD currency, timeframe H1. Minimum deposit: 100 USD
A broker with low spread levels is strongly recommended.
The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners
- CURVE uses only pending orders on the broker's server
- CURVE has a built-in protection against large broker spread
- CURVE made all trades with a FIXED StopLoss
- CURVE trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable
- CURVE uses a smart trailing stop, wich allows to make the most profitable gain from market fluctuations
- CURVE makes decisions based on a deep analysis of the last 20 years quotes (in order to have best performance, the EURUSD H1 history must be as complete as possible. This will give CURVE the opportunity to have a deeper analysis of the market history and make better decisions)
- As always, remember that past performance doesn't guarantee future results!
Input parameters:
- Show Info Panel: hide/display graphic Info Panel in the upper left corner of the screen
- Load Curve Graph Template: load custom curve graph templates on the chart
- Broker GMT: (Ex. if your Market Watch MT4 hour is GMT+2, Broker GMT must be set to 2)
- Spread to disable ops: above this spread level trading won't be allowed
- Spread to enable ops: under this spread level trading will be allowed
- RISK (main options):
- LOW RISK: autolot starting from 0,01 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,10 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
- MEDIUM RISK: autolot starting from 0,02 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,20 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
- HIGH RISK: autolot starting from 0,03 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,30 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
- FIXED LOT
- FIX Lot Size: (with RISK set to FIXED LOT)
- Stop Loss Total Points: when the Pips sum of ALL open loss operations falls above this level, all operations will be closed and we'll get a Stop Loss.
- Magic Number: unique identification number for each operation that will be opened by CURVE. It allows CURVE to run simultaneously with other EAs on the same account.