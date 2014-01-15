Pivot Prof MT4

4.92

Ultimate MTF Support & Resistance - 5 Star Best Seller

Beginner or Professional our best selling multi-timeframe Pivot Prof will enhance your trading and bring you great trade opportunities with the Support and Resistance levels that professionals use.

Pivot trading is a simple effective method for entering and exiting the market at key levels and has been used by professionals for decades and works on all symbols: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies etc.

Pivot Prof brings premium levels to the trader where the market is most likely to react, which is the very thing a trader needs to enter or exit the market and to avoid large stoplosses and drawdown.

Feature rich with special algorithms to calculate and simultaneously display 120+ levels of information per symbol, from across 17 different timeframes.

Everything is displayed in a unique, tidy and easy to use format, and comes complete with terminal, email and mobile phone alerts. Plus everything is customizable... formulas, display, alerts etc.

Includes custom day start option for Forex which automatically synchronizes with the start of the FX week in Sydney. 

No matter what your trading style, you can use Pivot Prof to identify those key levels for you.

No other indicator does what Pivot Prof does, so read on and get ready to change your trading today.


Advantages of Pivot Prof

  • Simple, effective trading method
  • Identifies key market support and resistance levels
  • Easy to use, visual trading levels presented on your chart (more than just pivots)
  • Multiple timeframes all in one place
  • Popup, Email and Mobile (Push Notification) alerts
  • Custom day start for Forex - syncs with start of FX week (auto setup) 
  • Full customization:  Colors, Styles, Levels, Display, Calculations, Alerts and Alert Zones
  • Unique algorithms to tune levels to market hours and not your broker time
  • Unique display methods to keep your chart clear of irrelevant levels
  • Levels for  Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, + 2 Intraday Custom Timeframes 
  • 5 formulas to choose from:   Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodies, DeMark
  • Set your own percentage levels with Fibonacci pivots.
  • You can filter with your preferred indicators/method
  • Full Manual 
  • Works with UHD monitors
  • Compatible with EA development
  • Excellent product support

Buy with confidence, this is a well supported product with fantastic features. 

Purchase Pivot Prof today and start Trading An Edge 

Reviews 136
Zappie
191
Zappie 2024.02.23 12:38 
 

I have purchased this indicator when I started trading in 2021 and back then I was still learning through the years of pure price action and using the pivot prof as entries and take profit have been a big game changer for me. Knowledge is important of basic trading and using the pivot prof makes it more powerful. I have purchased this both for my MT5 and MT4. The take profits are accurate with simple entries and executions. Well done Paul. Awesome indicator.

Arthit Fx
198
Arthit Fx 2024.01.19 05:29 
 

Good indicator ;-)

danmar
2250
danmar 2023.10.24 19:28 
 

HI i just bought it but it seems very promising and i already, as soon i put it on chart, informationss that i do not notice before i will come back after using some days Warmly

===> 2025 april 25 : i have many and this one is the most interesting ; easy to use and adapt and very accurate. Thank you for your last update where you take my demand. well Done.

More from author
Mega Dashboard
Paul Anscombe
5 (4)
Indicators
The Ultimate Dashboard New Year Sale - save $20   (normal price $79) Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RS
Pivot Prof
Paul Anscombe
4.91 (35)
Indicators
Ulimate MTF Support & Resistance - 5 Star Best Seller  New Year Sale - save $20    (normal price $79) Beginner or Professional our best selling multi-timeframe Pivot Prof will enhance your trading and bring you great trade opportunities with the Support and Resistance levels that professionals use. Pivot trading is a simple effective method for entering and exiting the market at key levels and has been used by professionals for decades and works on all symbols: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies et
Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The Ultimate Dashboard New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79) Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RS
