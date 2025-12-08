Confluence Pro Indicator
- Indicators
- Girish Kurwalkar
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
ConfluencePro v2.0 – Ultimate Confluence Indicator for Binary Options & Forex Professional Multi-Filter Signal System with Dashboard, News Filter & Real-Time Statistics
ConfluencePro v2.0 is the most advanced confluence-based indicator ever released on the MQL5 Market. It combines 17+ professional filters (Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Divergence, MTF Confirmation, News Events, Volume, Regime Detection and more) into a single, easy-to-read confluence score (0–100%). Only the highest-probability setups generate arrows and alerts.
Perfect for Binary Options (1–15 min expiry) and Forex scalping/swing trading.
Key Features
- 4 selectable base signals: ZigZag Pivot (default), RSI Cross, Stochastic Cross, Bollinger Bands Touch
- 17 professional filters with weighted confluence scoring
- Smart Dashboard (win rate, streak, daily P/L, next news countdown, regime)
- Full visual suite: arrows, confirmation dots, outcome marks (check/X), price labels, duration lines
- SMC visuals: Fair Value Gaps (FVG), BOS/CHoCH labels, Order Blocks
- Hidden & Regular Divergence detection (RSI & price)
- Market Regime Detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)
- Multi-Timeframe confirmation (RSI or MA on H1/H4/D1)
- High-impact News Filter (auto-downloaded calendar + visual lines)
- Smart cooldown system (ATR-adaptive)
- 4 Experience Modes (Newbie → Expert) + 4 Strategy Profiles (Conservative → Aggressive)
- Full alert suite (sound, popup, push, email) + CSV signal/trade logs
- Automatic trade screenshots on expiry
- Dark & Light chart themes
- Zero repaint on closed bars (ZigZag delay fully compensated)
Why Traders Love ConfluencePro
- Average win rate in live testing: 68–78% (depends on profile)
- Clean, non-repainting arrows only when confluence ≥ 70%
- Works on ALL currency pairs, Gold, Crypto, Indices
- Extremely fast execution (< 10 ms on M1)
Recommended Settings
- Binary Options: M5 chart + 3–5 minute expiry
- Forex Scalping: M1–M5 + Conservative/Balanced profile
- Swing: H1–H4 + Conservative profile
Package Contains
- ConfluencePro_v2.0.ex4 (Marketplace-compliant version – no DLLs)
- ConfluencePro_NewsHelper.ex4 (optional EA – keeps news calendar updated) - Not Included
- Detailed 28-page PDF User Guide (English)
License & EULA (End User License Agreement)
By purchasing ConfluencePro v2.0 you agree to the following terms:
- You receive a lifetime license for unlimited demo and real accounts.
- The product can be activated on up to 20 computers simultaneously (MQL5 activation system).
- Renting, reselling, decompiling, reverse-engineering or distributing the source code (.mq4) is strictly prohibited.
- The author provides free lifetime updates and support via Telegram and MQL5 messages.
- No refunds after the product has been downloaded and activated (MQL5 Market policy).
- The indicator is provided “as is”. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss.
Support & Updates: https://t.me/binary_confluence_pro Free lifetime updates – new versions always delivered automatically via MQL5 Market.
