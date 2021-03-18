THEQ Volumen

5

THEQ Volume is a volume oscillator. Trade following trends or possible reversal.

THEQ Volume also includes THEQ Volume Arrows, indicator with signals and alerts, and THEQ Volume EA for real / demo, backtesting and optimizing or make your own strategy.

Additional indicator and Robot EA are shipped separately after payment.

THEQ Volume does not repaint, has no lag and the signals never disappear when the candle closes. It also has a pre-signal to be ready and get into the market fast.

You will have support and help whenever you need it, with manuals and the best settings indicator and EA. New versions always included with the first payment.

Tips:

- Backtest the last 5 years for the EURUSD Pair and M5 TF with the most accurate method (Ticks) to verify that what you have bought is the same as the screenshot and videos.

- Check EA does not read the history data.

- It is preferable to run EA in a demo account for a week to check that everything is correct and to familiarize yourself with the indicator and EA.


Reviews 1
Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2023.05.20 10:32 
 

:) nice job need liddel More Time From Develooper, , when i Hav Problem and new Thinks for the system Write So Fast back :)

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
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Theq HAG
Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
5 (6)
Indicators
THEQ HAG Indicator. - THEQ HAG Indicator has p rofit maximization and loss minimization math algorithm displaying signals . Full description in video and screenshots. - Trading with the Trend with Signals  and Take Profit Alert signals. - This Indicator never recalculates, Repaints, back Repaints, or Delays after bar is closed. - All Timeframes and Currency Pairs.
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Trade2222
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Trade2222 2023.05.20 10:32 
 

:) nice job need liddel More Time From Develooper, , when i Hav Problem and new Thinks for the system Write So Fast back :)

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