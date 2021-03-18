THEQ Volumen

THEQ Volume is a volume oscillator. Trade following trends or possible reversal.

THEQ Volume also includes THEQ Volume Arrows, indicator with signals and alerts, and THEQ Volume EA for real / demo, backtesting and optimizing or make your own strategy.

Additional indicator and Robot EA are shipped separately after payment.

THEQ Volume does not repaint, has no lag and the signals never disappear when the candle closes. It also has a pre-signal to be ready and get into the market fast.

You will have support and help whenever you need it, with manuals and the best settings indicator and EA. New versions always included with the first payment.

Tips:

- Backtest the last 5 years for the EURUSD Pair and M5 TF with the most accurate method (Ticks) to verify that what you have bought is the same as the screenshot and videos.

- Check EA does not read the history data.

- It is preferable to run EA in a demo account for a week to check that everything is correct and to familiarize yourself with the indicator and EA.



