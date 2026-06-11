Prop Firm Sniper MT5

5

Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.
Recommended Timeframes:

For backtesting, use the indicator on M5 or M15 for Gold (XAUUSD), and M15 or H1 for more volatile Forex pairs such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, and similar markets.

CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES!
Prop Firm Sniper is a professional market structure indicator designed to identify trend continuations and reversals while automatically generating complete trade setups. The indicator analyzes price action in real time and provides precise Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels without the need for manual chart analysis.

Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance. 
Prop Firm Sniper also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes, Prop Firm Sniper simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.

The price increases every 10 purchases, the next price is $149!
Отзывы 1
Kelly_Rabelo
47
Kelly_Rabelo 2026.07.06 21:23 
 

Hey there, the indicator is blocked—how do I unblock it, please? I messaged you in the chat.

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Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
Scalper System — это удобный индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения зон консолидации рынка и прогнозирования прорывов. Оптимизированный для таймфрейма M1, он наиболее эффективен на высоковолатильных активах, таких как золото (XAUUSD). Хотя изначально система была разработана для таймфрейма M1, она хорошо работает на всех таймфреймах благодаря своей надежной стратегии, основанной на анализе ценового действия. Почему Scalper System? Стрелки покупки и продажи Цена входа без перерисовки и зад
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Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
Эксперты
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Эксперты
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symb
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Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Утилиты
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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Kelly_Rabelo
47
Kelly_Rabelo 2026.07.06 21:23 
 

Hey there, the indicator is blocked—how do I unblock it, please? I messaged you in the chat.

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