Currency Flow Timeline

Best Currency Flow Indicator

This indicator breaks down all 28 forex currency pairs and calculates the strength of individual currencies, therefore it visual the money flow in/out of a currency.

This indicator is very powerful because it reveals the true movements of the market, true supply and demand zone. It is highly recommended to analyze charts knowing the performance of individual currencies or the countries economies. The indicator will reveal the country's economic performance by analyzing the strength of the country's currency on a daily/weekly/monthly basis. It can also be used for news events (Fundamentals), even if you don't have time to keep up with the news... The indicator does all the work for you by calculating the strength of the country's currency. This will give you an edge in the market because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies), which zone for buy and sell. Big player are there.

This indicator use ZigZag 

 MaxLookBackBar //Max bar look back

ShowBaseCurrency //Display Base currency or Quote Currency

UseCustomSymbol //Use custom symbol name or auto detect current symbol

SymbolCurrency //Symbol name

SymbolPrefix //Symbol Prefix (if applicable)

SymbolPostfix //Symbol Postfix (if applicable)

ExtDepth //ZigZag Depth

DrawZone //Draw box of zone on chart

DrawDescZone //Show description of zone

ZoneBoderBuyStyle //Border style of box for buy zone

ZoneBoderSellStyle // Border style of box for sell zone

MinLevelDrawZone //Level to draw zone (greater)

MinRelativeDrawZone //How many relative currency to drawing zone

ZoneDescFontSize //Display font size

ObjectPostFix //Draw object name

ShowLevel //Show level number

MaxLevel //Max level = max currency

MinLevel //Min level = min currency


Please report any errors you find, they will be promptly eliminated.  And also check the latest comments in the comments section for examples on how to use it


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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