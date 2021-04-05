Currency Flow Timeline
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Best Currency Flow Indicator
This indicator breaks down all 28 forex currency pairs and calculates the strength of individual currencies, therefore it visual the money flow in/out of a currency.
This indicator is very powerful because it reveals the true movements of the market, true supply and demand zone. It is highly recommended to analyze charts knowing the performance of individual currencies or the countries economies. The indicator will reveal the country's economic performance by analyzing the strength of the country's currency on a daily/weekly/monthly basis. It can also be used for news events (Fundamentals), even if you don't have time to keep up with the news... The indicator does all the work for you by calculating the strength of the country's currency. This will give you an edge in the market because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies), which zone for buy and sell. Big player are there.
This indicator use ZigZag
MaxLookBackBar //Max bar look back
ShowBaseCurrency //Display Base currency or Quote Currency
UseCustomSymbol //Use custom symbol name or auto detect current symbol
SymbolCurrency //Symbol name
SymbolPrefix //Symbol Prefix (if applicable)
SymbolPostfix //Symbol Postfix (if applicable)
ExtDepth //ZigZag Depth
DrawZone //Draw box of zone on chart
DrawDescZone //Show description of zone
ZoneBoderBuyStyle //Border style of box for buy zone
ZoneBoderSellStyle // Border style of box for sell zone
MinLevelDrawZone //Level to draw zone (greater)
MinRelativeDrawZone //How many relative currency to drawing zone
ZoneDescFontSize //Display font size
ObjectPostFix //Draw object name
ShowLevel //Show level number
MaxLevel //Max level = max currency
MinLevel //Min level = min currency
Please report any errors you find, they will be promptly eliminated. And also check the latest comments in the comments section for examples on how to use it