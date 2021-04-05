Currency Flow Timeline

This indicator breaks down all 28 forex currency pairs and calculates the strength of individual currencies, therefore it visual the money flow in/out of a currency.

This indicator is very powerful because it reveals the true movements of the market, true supply and demand zone. It is highly recommended to analyze charts knowing the performance of individual currencies or the countries economies. The indicator will reveal the country's economic performance by analyzing the strength of the country's currency on a daily/weekly/monthly basis. It can also be used for news events (Fundamentals), even if you don't have time to keep up with the news... The indicator does all the work for you by calculating the strength of the country's currency. This will give you an edge in the market because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies), which zone for buy and sell. Big player are there.

This indicator use ZigZag