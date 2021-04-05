EATradeATRPlus
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 April 2021
- Activations: 10
EA Trade ATR Plus is a fully automated trending advisor
It is based on an advanced trading algorithm that has been extensively tested for many years
Dignity
- Capital management system;
- Low drawdown
- Each order is protected by a stop loss
- Doesn't use martingale, grid, arbitrage
Requirements
- Platform: MT4;
- Minimum deposit: $ 100;
- Currency pair EUR / USD
- VPS hosting recommended.
Input parameters
- LOT - Lot size (if k = 0)
- atr - value of the ATR indicator
- slatr - Stop Loss value (size from ATR value)
- tpatr - Take Profit value (size from Stop Loss)
- k - automatic lot calculation (Balance / 100k)
- st - trading start time in hours
- en trading end time in hours