ATR Channel Multi Timeframe
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
inp_timeframe: Set Timeframe of indicator
MA Parameters: (Same as standard moving average indicator)
inp_MA_period, inp_MA_shift, inp_MA_method, inp_MA_price: Moving Average Period, Moving Average Shift, Moving Average Method, Moving Average Price
- Please take note that using a MA_shift of 0 will result in a different result when the indicator is reloaded for higher time frame
- This indicator only accepts shift>0
- This is due to the indicator showing the current time moving average and atr at the close of the current bar when it is loaded on the chart.
- To avoid this, please set the shift to 1
inp_ATR_period: Set ATR Period
inp_multiplier: Set band width of channel to be a multiplier of the ATR.
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