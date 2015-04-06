TC Apollon EA

This is a trading robot to work on EURUSD, with the H1 timeframe. It exploit a statistical advantage with Bollinger Bands and Parabolic SAR that is complemented by a reversion system to the short-term mean, profitable since 2012. Backtest now!

 

📢 Special OFFER for this week 🎁 Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!

 

Would you like a system that works on real accounts?

Use the strength of the God Apollo. TC Apollon EA works with the Bollinger Bandsand Parabolic SARindicators, and a grid system (optional)to perform a mean reversion, by which it joins the market retracement when it loses its strength and shows signs of weakness.

All trades can go with Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to ensure your profits.

As you can see, you can perform optimization tests with most profitable results, which represents the strength and robustness of the strategy.

If YOU BUY NOW, send me a direct message to receive special configurations for the assets you want! 


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.

 

Backtest

You can run the backtest from 2012.01.01 to 2021.04.03, on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.

 

Recommendations for effective use

 

Symbol

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF

Timeframes

H1

MinimumDeposit

500 USD

Brokers

Any broker

 

Settings

 

BASIC PARAMETERS

  • Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA
  • Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number
  • Use Grid: Activate or deactivate the use of grid
  • Order Distance: Set the distance between orders to perform the grid
  • Max Trades: Choose the maximum number of trades you want
  • Profit Target: Establish a sum of money in which you want the positions that remain open to be closed.

LOT PARAMETERS

  • Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.
  • Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.
  • Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.
  • Mutiplier / Lot Adder: Choose the way to add lots to the strategy.
  • Mutiplier: Choose the multiplication factor for the case of having chosen "Multiplier" in the parameter above.
  • Lot Adder: Choose the lot to add in case you have chosen "Lot Adder" in the parameter above.

INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION

  • BB Period
  • BB Desviation
  • PSAR Step
  • PSAR Max

  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss

FILTER PARAMETERS

  • Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.
  • Time Start
  • Time End
  • Slippage
  • Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.
  • Max Spread

TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS

  • Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.
  • Trailing Start
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step

 

Strategy portfolio

Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablospata/seller


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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