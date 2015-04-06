TC Apollon EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is a trading robot to work on EURUSD, with the H1 timeframe. It exploit a statistical advantage with Bollinger Bands and Parabolic SAR that is complemented by a reversion system to the short-term mean, profitable since 2012. Backtest now!
📢 Special OFFER for this week 🎁 Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!
Would you like a system that works on real accounts?
Use the strength of the God Apollo. TC Apollon EA works with the Bollinger Bandsand Parabolic SARindicators, and a grid system (optional)to perform a mean reversion, by which it joins the market retracement when it loses its strength and shows signs of weakness.
All trades can go with Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to ensure your profits.
As you can see, you can perform optimization tests with most profitable results, which represents the strength and robustness of the strategy.
If YOU BUY NOW, send me a direct message to receive special configurations for the assets you want!
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.
Backtest
You can run the backtest from 2012.01.01 to 2021.04.03, on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.
Recommendations for effective use
|
Symbol
|
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF
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Timeframes
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H1
|
MinimumDeposit
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500 USD
|
Brokers
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Any broker
Settings
BASIC PARAMETERS
- Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA
- Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number
- Use Grid: Activate or deactivate the use of grid
- Order Distance: Set the distance between orders to perform the grid
- Max Trades: Choose the maximum number of trades you want
- Profit Target: Establish a sum of money in which you want the positions that remain open to be closed.
LOT PARAMETERS
- Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.
- Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.
- Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.
- Mutiplier / Lot Adder: Choose the way to add lots to the strategy.
- Mutiplier: Choose the multiplication factor for the case of having chosen "Multiplier" in the parameter above.
- Lot Adder: Choose the lot to add in case you have chosen "Lot Adder" in the parameter above.
INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION
- BB Period
- BB Desviation
- PSAR Step
- PSAR Max
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
FILTER PARAMETERS
- Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.
- Time Start
- Time End
- Slippage
- Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.
- Max Spread
TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS
- Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
Strategy portfolio
Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablospata/seller