This is a trading robot to work on EURUSD, with the H1 timeframe. It exploit a statistical advantage with Bollinger Bands and Parabolic SAR that is complemented by a reversion system to the short-term mean, profitable since 2012. Backtest now!

📢 Special OFFER for this week 🎁 Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!

Would you like a system that works on real accounts?

Use the strength of the God Apollo. TC Apollon EA works with the Bollinger Bands and Parabolic SAR indicators, and a grid system (optional) to perform a mean reversion, by which it joins the market retracement when it loses its strength and shows signs of weakness.

All trades can go with Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to ensure your profits.

As you can see, you can perform optimization tests with most profitable results, which represents the strength and robustness of the strategy.

If YOU BUY NOW, send me a direct message to receive special configurations for the assets you want!





IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.

Backtest

You can run the backtest from 2012.01.01 to 2021.04.03, on EURUSD , H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.

Recommendations for effective use

Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF Timeframes H1 MinimumDeposit 500 USD Brokers Any broker

Settings

BASIC PARAMETERS

Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA

Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number

Use Grid: Activate or deactivate the use of grid

Order Distance: Set the distance between orders to perform the grid

Max Trades: Choose the maximum number of trades you want

Profit Target: Establish a sum of money in which you want the positions that remain open to be closed.

LOT PARAMETERS

Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.

Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.

Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.

Mutiplier / Lot Adder: Choose the way to add lots to the strategy.

Mutipl ier: Choose the multiplication factor for the case of having chosen "Multiplier" in the parameter above.

Lot Adder: Choose the lot to add in case you have chosen "Lot Adder" in the parameter above.

INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION

BB Period

BB Desviation

PSAR Step

PSAR Max

Take Profit

Stop Loss

FILTER PARAMETERS

Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.

Time Start

Time End

Slippage

Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.

Max Spread

TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS

Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Strategy portfolio

Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablospata/seller



