This is a trading robot to work mainly on the EURUSD pair, with H1 timeframe. It uses a robust strategy that combines the strength of the Bears Power, Force Index and Envelopes indicators through a scalping system that will give you excellent results. Backtest now!

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Are you tired of trading systems that work only in backtesting? Would you like an EA that works well on live accounts?

Collect fortunes with the goddess of the harvest. TC Demeter EA is a trading system that has passed several stress tests since 2017 on EURUSD - H1.

The system uses the conjunction of the Bears Power and Force Index indicators as an input signal to carry out purchases or sales. Likewise, it uses the signals of the Envelopes indicator to generate the output, when the price fluctuates outside of it, or if it has been established, the output can also be generated by Take Profit or Stop Loss .

As you will see in the DEMO, all its filters and parameters are optimizable so that you can adapt its functionalities to your comfort.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.

Backtest

You can run the backtest from 2017.01.01 to 2021.04.01, on EURUSD , H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.

Recommendations for effective use

Symbol EURUSD Timeframes H1 Minimum Deposit 100 USD Brokers Any broker

Settings

BASIC PARAMETERS

Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA

Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number

Use Grid: Activate or deactivate the use of grid

Order Distance: Set the distance between orders to perform the grid

Max Trades: Choose the maximum number of trades you want

Profit Target: Establish a sum of money in which you want the positions that remain open to be closed.

LOT PARAMETERS

Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.

Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.

Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.

Mutiplier / Lot Adder: Choose the way to add lots to the strategy.

Mutiplier: Choose the multiplication factor for the case of having chosen "Multiplier" in the parameter above.

Lot Adder: Choose the lot to add in case you have chosen "Lot Adder" in the parameter above.

INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION

Bears period: Bears Power indicator periods

Bears Power indicator periods Force period: Periods of the Force Index indicator

Periods of the Force Index indicator Envelopes period: Envelopes indicator periods

Envelopes indicator periods Envelopes deviation: Deviation of the Envelopes indicator

Deviation of the Envelopes indicator Take Profit

Stop Loss

FILTER PARAMETERS

Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.

Time Start

Time End

Slippage

Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.

Max Spread

TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS

Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Strategy portfolio

Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablospata/seller



