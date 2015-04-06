Dax 30 Rocket

This EA Trades The breakout of a Customizable range. Dax is known for its high volatility and mega break outs. The user can set at what point the platform will lock to break even to safeguard the trade. With a defined stop loss and take profit, this EA really captures those moves. It can be used on other indices or Forex, however i have not tested those, Dax is the main Index i use this EA on.

It is simplified to make it easier to understand what the parameters do.







Parameters Included are:





- SR_Shift = Shift to the left x amount of bars to begin the range count

- SR_BAR RANGE = Give the total bars in the range, so for example if SR shift is set to 1 and SR Bar Range set to 5, it will create a 5 bar range.

- SL Points = Stop Loss

- TP Points = Take Profit

- TOD From Hour/Min = The time for the EA to start in Hours and Minutes

- TOD End Hour/Min = The time for the EA to End in Hours and Minutes

- Trade Size = Starting Lot Default is set to 1

- Audible Alerts = Be informed of alerts when a trade is opened

- Max Open Trades = Max open trades at anyone time, this prevents too many being opened in succession





The settings for the screenshots backtest are as follows





1hr chart





SR SHIFT = 1

SR BAR RANGE = 1

SL 3000 (30 Pips)

TP 9000 (90 Pips)

MOVE TO BREAKEVEN AFTER 4000 (40 PIPS)







TOD HR FROM 9am (Which is 7am GMT)

TOD UNTIL 14pm (Which is 12 afternoon GMT)













