The price trend

https://www.mql4.com

The price trend  indicator

The price trend  indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices ， At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price .

The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. The recommended time frame is not less than H1 .

When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range


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Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
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The price trend MT4
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://www.mql4.com The price trend    indicator   The price trend    indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices  ，   At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price  . The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.   The recommended time frame is not less than H1   . When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range  
This is a trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart.   This indicator is not suitable for you to do
Best trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart. This indicator is not suitable for you to do
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