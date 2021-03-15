A double moving average indicator

5

https://www.mql5.com

A double moving average indicator

This indicator uses the system's own two different time period of moving average indicators to reflect the movement of market prices.

It is recommended that you use the default parameter Settings, which you can set according to your own experience to get the best predictive power.

I hope it can provide some help for your trading.


Reviews 4
Newby73
16
Newby73 2023.01.01 09:51 
 

easy to use end helps me filter out signals good and bad, thank you

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2021.04.02 17:06 
 

Ein Indikator mit dem man sehr gut arbeiten kann. Profitabel im H4 und D1, danke fürs teilen.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Xiao Dong Feng
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MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
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The price trend MT4
Xiao Dong Feng
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https://www.mql4.com The price trend    indicator   The price trend    indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices  ，   At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price  . The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.   The recommended time frame is not less than H1   . When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range  
This is a trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
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https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart.   This indicator is not suitable for you to do
The price trend
Xiao Dong Feng
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https://www.mql4.com The price trend    indicator The price trend  indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices  ， At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price  . The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. The recommended time frame is not less than H1 . When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range
Best trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
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https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart. This indicator is not suitable for you to do
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Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2024.11.30 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Newby73
16
Newby73 2023.01.01 09:51 
 

easy to use end helps me filter out signals good and bad, thank you

ndally083
37
ndally083 2022.10.18 11:32 
 

easy to use...thanks for the ow-some EA

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2021.04.02 17:06 
 

Ein Indikator mit dem man sehr gut arbeiten kann. Profitabel im H4 und D1, danke fürs teilen.

Xiao Dong Feng
3191
Reply from developer Xiao Dong Feng 2021.04.03 16:51
hello
Thank you very much for downloading and using this metric.And your questions.
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