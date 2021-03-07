White Crows

White Crow Indicator

by VArmadA

A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns.

Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry.


How It Works:

Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher.


Instructions:

- Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to support a bearish trend in a row. Default is 2.

- White Soldiers Count: Set the number of candles that need to support a bullish trend in a row. Default is 2.


Recommendation for setting SL and TP:

Set the SL slightly below/above (bullish/bearish) the opening of the signal candle. Set the TP for a similar amount towards the other direction and use a trailing stop loss. Using a trailing stop loss is essential for this strategy!

Disclaimer:

Use this indicator as decision support and do not enter trades purely on the signal. Depending on Volume and other factors the signals might be misleading.










































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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Support and Resistance Balanced Entry
Viktor Pekar
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Balanced Entry by VArmadA A simple yet powerful fractal based Support/Resistance Indicator Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate reversed support/resistence. Up arrow means long - down arrown indicates a short trade. Instructions: - IndicatorLong/IndicatorShort: Choose the colors for the given indicator arrows - Show Resistence Levels: Visualize the resistence l
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White Crow Indicator by VArmadA A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns. Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher. Instructions: - Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to s
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