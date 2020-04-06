Trinitron Adv
- Experts
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trinitron Bot: A Multifunctional and Multi-Currency Trading Advisor
Trinitron Bot is a sophisticated and versatile trading advisor designed to operate seamlessly across various timeframes and market conditions.
Key Features:
- Averaging System with Non-Geometric Progression: Trinitron Bot utilizes an advanced averaging system that constructs a trading grid based on non-geometric progression, enhancing its adaptability and efficiency.
- Built-in Protection Systems: The advisor includes specialized filters, spread control, and trading time restrictions, ensuring robust risk management.
- Strategic Grid Construction: The trading grid is meticulously designed to account for significant internal levels, optimizing entry and exit points.
- Adjustable Trading Aggressiveness: Users can customize the aggressiveness of the trading strategy to align with their risk tolerance and market outlook.
- Proven Templates for Multiple Pairs: Trinitron Bot comes with validated templates for various currency pairs, supporting a broad spectrum of pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, among others.
Operational Capabilities:
Trinitron Bot excels in medium-term trend trading within the Forex market, identifying well-defined trends and opening positions on pullbacks. It operates continuously and concurrently across multiple currencies, without relying on high-risk methodologies such as martingale, thus ensuring a safer automated trading experience.
Advanced Algorithm and Indicators:
Trinitron Bot is powered by a sophisticated algorithm based on proprietary indicators and interlinked systems. Each indicator is tied to a separate control thread, minimizing false entries and ensuring more accurate signals. Trades are initiated based on indicator signals, followed by mathematical averaging. Profit-taking employs both visible stop orders and hidden virtual orders, necessitating a reliable server connection for optimal performance.
Advantages of Trinitron Bot:
- Emotion-Free Automation: All trades are executed based on mathematical calculations, eliminating emotional biases.
- 24/7 Operation: Trinitron Bot functions continuously with internet access, ensuring constant market engagement.
- No Need for Manual Analysis: The bot autonomously handles all trading decisions, removing the need for fundamental and technical analysis.
Customizable Parameters:
- SetupFilling: Configuration of execution type based on remaining volume.
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades.
- Lot: Fixed trading volume.
- Risk: Automatic volume determination based on account balance.
- LimitTrades: Maximum number of orders in the grid.
- GridStep: Minimum grid step.
- RealStopLoss: Actual stop-loss level.
- RealTakeProfit: Actual take-profit level.
- VirtStopLoss: Hidden stop-loss level.
- VirtTakeProfit: Hidden take-profit level.
- RealTrailingStart: Trailing stop activation point.
- RealTrailingStop: Trailing stop level.
- setLength: Wave length of the leading indicator.
- setDeviation: Deviation for the leading indicator.
- setCorrection: Value correction after a specified point.
Trinitron Bot is pre-configured to work with multiple currency pairs by default. For optimal performance, it is recommended to set stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and trailing start levels as needed.