ShowHammer

The indicator is useful for experienced traders and beginners. Displays the HAMMER candle pattern.





Simultaneously scans H1, H4, D1 and displays the corresponding alert on the screen, accompanied by an audible signal.





The alert displays information about the timeframe of the pattern and the trading symbol on which the pattern appeared.





Only you can make a decision about entering the market based on the pattern. Since it is better to enter the market from the support and resistance levels, I recommend using this indicator simultaneously with the level indicator. For example, MurreyVVB.