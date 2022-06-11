ChopEx

The Chop Exploder indicator is a custom indicator that has a long run, tight chop, short chop, and band colour. This indicator has MT4 alert notification,mobile notification, and email notification.The default indexing of all arrays and indicator buffers is left to right. The index of the first element is always equal to zero. Thus, the very first element of an array or indicator buffer with index 0 is by default on the extreme left position, while the last element is on the extreme right position.

 


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