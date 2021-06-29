Pip Rider

Tired of looking at indicator cluttered charts? Are you a trend trader? I have just the solution for you. Trend Boss.

This indicator allows you to choose some of the most popular trend identifiers such as CCI(Supertrend) or Ichimoku and pair them with some of the most popular entries such as Kijun/Tenkan cross or MACD zero cross. You can now keep your charts clean by hiding all those oscillators and moving averages. Only arrows will be displayed depending on your entry criteria.

Trend filters
  • Ichimoku
  • CCI (Supertrend)
  • RSI
  • Moving average
    Entry options
    • Kijun/Tenkan cross
    • Price/Kijun cross
    • Fast/Slow moving average cross
    • Price/Moving average cross
    • Williams percent -50 cross
    • MACD zero cross
    • Stochastic 80/20 cross
    • Accelerator zero cross
      Other features included
      • When using RSI or CCI, you have the option to choose a bullish or bearish range. 
      • For example, use a CCI bullish max range value of 150 and minimum value of 25. This can help filter out signals during extreme levels
      • Choose which signals to show or not show
      • Fully customizable color template
      • Set arrow spacing for each signal in order to show multiple arrows on one bar
      • Option to use text, email, and popup alerts
      • Set max bars for indicator history











































































































































































































































































































































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        Roman Podpora
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        Indicators
        TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
        Volume Break Oscillator MT4
        Roberto Bonati
        Indicators
        Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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        Christophe Pa Trouillas
        5 (8)
        Indicators
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        Kangaroo Tailz
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        Indicators
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