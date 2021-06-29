Tired of looking at indicator cluttered charts? Are you a trend trader? I have just the solution for you. Trend Boss.





This indicator allows you to choose some of the most popular trend identifiers such as CCI(Supertrend) or Ichimoku and pair them with some of the most popular entries such as Kijun/Tenkan cross or MACD zero cross. You can now keep your charts clean by hiding all those oscillators and moving averages. Only arrows will be displayed depending on your entry criteria.







Trend filters

Ichimoku

CCI (Supertrend)

RSI

Moving average

Entry options

Kijun/Tenkan cross

Price/Kijun cross

Fast/Slow moving average cross

Price/Moving average cross

Williams percent -50 cross

MACD zero cross

Stochastic 80/20 cross

Accelerator zero cross

Other features included

When using RSI or CCI, you have the option to choose a bullish or bearish range.

For example, use a CCI bullish max range value of 150 and minimum value of 25. This can help filter out signals during extreme levels

Choose which signals to show or not show

Fully customizable color template

Set arrow spacing for each signal in order to show multiple arrows on one bar

Option to use text, email, and popup alerts

Set max bars for indicator history







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































