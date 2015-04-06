ECN Bot

Pefect timeframe : 5 m

ECN Smart / Bot is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, based on a price channel strategy combined with signal filtering using the RSI indicator.

🔍 Strategy: Price Channel Pattern

The robot defines channel boundaries using Bollinger Bands:

  • Upper channel boundary (resistance) is the Upper Band .
  • Lower channel boundary (support) is the Lower Band .

The robot opens trades when the price reaches the channel boundaries and is confirmed by the RSI value:

  • Buy if:
    • Price breaks or touches the lower channel boundary.
    • RSI is below the oversold level.
  • Sell if:
    • Price touches the upper channel boundary.
    • RSI is above the overbought level.

Trade Management Logic:

  • ✅ RSI is used as a filter for channel signals.
  • ✅ Trades are closed when the price exits the opposite channel boundary or upon an inverse RSI signal.
  • ✅ Dynamic lot: averages out in case of a losing trade for potential loss recovery.
  • ✅ Lot is adjusted considering MINLOT , LOTSTEP , and MAXLOT .

🛡️ ECN-Compatibility:

The Expert Advisor does not use SL/TP when opening trades, making it compatible with ECN brokers. SL/TP can be added separately via OrderModify() if needed.

Advantages:

  • Operates within a channel — clear entry and exit levels.
  • Minimizes risk with RSI filter.
  • Adaptive lot management with restrictions.
  • ECN support and order error control.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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