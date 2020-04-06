ECN Bot

Pefect timeframe : 5 m

ECN Smart / Bot is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, based on a price channel strategy combined with signal filtering using the RSI indicator.

🔍 Strategy: Price Channel Pattern

The robot defines channel boundaries using Bollinger Bands:

  • Upper channel boundary (resistance) is the Upper Band .
  • Lower channel boundary (support) is the Lower Band .

The robot opens trades when the price reaches the channel boundaries and is confirmed by the RSI value:

  • Buy if:
    • Price breaks or touches the lower channel boundary.
    • RSI is below the oversold level.
  • Sell if:
    • Price touches the upper channel boundary.
    • RSI is above the overbought level.

Trade Management Logic:

  • ✅ RSI is used as a filter for channel signals.
  • ✅ Trades are closed when the price exits the opposite channel boundary or upon an inverse RSI signal.
  • ✅ Dynamic lot: averages out in case of a losing trade for potential loss recovery.
  • ✅ Lot is adjusted considering MINLOT , LOTSTEP , and MAXLOT .

🛡️ ECN-Compatibility:

The Expert Advisor does not use SL/TP when opening trades, making it compatible with ECN brokers. SL/TP can be added separately via OrderModify() if needed.

Advantages:

  • Operates within a channel — clear entry and exit levels.
  • Minimizes risk with RSI filter.
  • Adaptive lot management with restrictions.
  • ECN support and order error control.


