Pefect timeframe : 5 m



ECN Smart / Bot is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, based on a price channel strategy combined with signal filtering using the RSI indicator.

🔍 Strategy: Price Channel Pattern

The robot defines channel boundaries using Bollinger Bands:

Upper channel boundary (resistance) is the Upper Band .

(resistance) is the Upper Band . Lower channel boundary (support) is the Lower Band .

The robot opens trades when the price reaches the channel boundaries and is confirmed by the RSI value:

Buy if: Price breaks or touches the lower channel boundary. RSI is below the oversold level.

Sell if: Price touches the upper channel boundary. RSI is above the overbought level.



Trade Management Logic:

✅ RSI is used as a filter for channel signals.

✅ Trades are closed when the price exits the opposite channel boundary or upon an inverse RSI signal.

✅ Dynamic lot: averages out in case of a losing trade for potential loss recovery.

✅ Lot is adjusted considering MINLOT , LOTSTEP , and MAXLOT .

🛡️ ECN-Compatibility:

The Expert Advisor does not use SL/TP when opening trades, making it compatible with ECN brokers. SL/TP can be added separately via OrderModify() if needed.

✅ Advantages:

Operates within a channel — clear entry and exit levels.

Minimizes risk with RSI filter.

Adaptive lot management with restrictions.

ECN support and order error control.



