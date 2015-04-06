Dragon with wings
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dragon with wings, is a fully automatic short - term trading system, this strategy will be in the night relatively calm market billing.The policy uses RSI and ATR conditional filtering.
Firm offer signal:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/773012
Usage: Cycle M1
Currency pair :EURUSD.USDCADTo enable News Stop Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com","http://www.worldtimeserver.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.