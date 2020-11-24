Ice Cream

Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
      Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price
          Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA
          Strategies don't use Martin, hedge, grid,

          EA uses the trend strategy.Open positions after the trend correction ends,and will open 5 orders at most

          Can be linked to 30 currency pairs, Each pair passes the 5-year history test.


          Signal :https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854487

          parameter:

          • Magic - EA unique identifier
          • comment - EA display annotation
          • Risk_switch- (true) use the manual count.(false) use the fixed number of hands
          • Risk- if Risk_switch==true  Set the number of auto risk hands
          • FixedLots - Fixed number of hands setting

          Suggest :
            Symbol GBPUSD EURUSD USDJPY USDCAD AUDUSD EURGBP EURCHF EURJPY CADJPY AUDNZD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY CHFJPY CADCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD GBPNZD NZDCAD NZDCHF GBPCAD USDCHF EURCAD EURAUD GBPCHF EURNZD GBPAUD GBPJPY BTCUSD
            Timeframe M15
            Test From 2015-2020.10
            Settings Default or set files
            Brokers Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
            Minimum Deposit 1000 usd  0.01lots   Can hang 3 currency pair, after profit, can increase currency gradually
            Market Entry method Market Order
            Tester Method tick by tick






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            Experts
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            Experts
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