Ice Cream
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
Strategies don't use Martin, hedge, grid,
EA uses the trend strategy.Open positions after the trend correction ends,and will open 5 orders at most
Can be linked to 30 currency pairs, Each pair passes the 5-year history test.
Signal :https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854487
parameter:
- Magic - EA unique identifier
- comment - EA display annotation
- Risk_switch- (true) use the manual count.(false) use the fixed number of hands
- Risk- if Risk_switch==true Set the number of auto risk hands
- FixedLots - Fixed number of hands setting
Suggest :
|Symbol
|GBPUSD EURUSD USDJPY USDCAD AUDUSD EURGBP EURCHF EURJPY CADJPY AUDNZD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY CHFJPY CADCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD GBPNZD NZDCAD NZDCHF GBPCAD USDCHF EURCAD EURAUD GBPCHF EURNZD GBPAUD GBPJPY BTCUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2015-2020.10
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|1000 usd 0.01lots Can hang 3 currency pair, after profit, can increase currency gradually
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick