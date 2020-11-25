Super king

Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
      Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price
          Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA
           This is a short-term trading strategy, which can pass the 15-year test of multiple currency pairs.

          Signal:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/852521


          parameter:

          • RiskSwitch - Money management switches (true) are used for automatic lots  (false) for fixed lots.
          • Lots - for fixed lots
          • Risk - Automatically obtains LOTS based on margin/stop loss/risk.
          • Stop_Loss - Set the stop loss
          • Take_Profit - Set up check surplus
          • DynamicCloseLoss - Use Dynamic Close Loss
          • DynamicCloseProfit -Use Dynamic Close Profit
          • TradeShort - Stop a SELL
          • TradeLong - Stop a BUY
          • TradeAggressive - Whether to use the Bandsline to open and close the warehouse
          • ATRSwitch - Use ATR to open the warehouse
          • ATRPrice - Set The ATR Value
          • Spread - Maximum spread when trading
          • Slippage - Maximum slip point when trading
          • Trading_on_Friday - Whether to trade on Friday
          • Trading_on_Sunday - Whether Trading on Sunday
          • HourStart - Opening time of order
          • HourEnd - Stop opening time

          Recommendations:

          • The construction USES 1-5ms VPS, and we will open a firm offer account in the near future.

          • Platform recommendation :ICMarkets or Tickmill

            Symbol EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD,GBPUSD
            Timeframe M5
            Test From 2010-2020.10
            Settings Default or set files
            Brokers Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
            Minimum Deposit 100 usd 0.01lot
            Market Entry method Market Order
            Tester Method tick by tick


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