Super king
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.This is a short-term trading strategy, which can pass the 15-year test of multiple currency pairs.
Signal:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/852521
Telegram : https://t.me/joinchat/IXWIkBrWHVoGILEC08BUEA
parameter:
- RiskSwitch - Money management switches (true) are used for automatic lots (false) for fixed lots.
- Lots - for fixed lots
- Risk - Automatically obtains LOTS based on margin/stop loss/risk.
- Stop_Loss - Set the stop loss
- Take_Profit - Set up check surplus
- DynamicCloseLoss - Use Dynamic Close Loss
- DynamicCloseProfit -Use Dynamic Close Profit
- TradeShort - Stop a SELL
- TradeLong - Stop a BUY
- TradeAggressive - Whether to use the Bandsline to open and close the warehouse
- ATRSwitch - Use ATR to open the warehouse
- ATRPrice - Set The ATR Value
- Spread - Maximum spread when trading
- Slippage - Maximum slip point when trading
- Trading_on_Friday - Whether to trade on Friday
- Trading_on_Sunday - Whether Trading on Sunday
- HourStart - Opening time of order
- HourEnd - Stop opening time
Recommendations:
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The construction USES 1-5ms VPS, and we will open a firm offer account in the near future.
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Platform recommendation :ICMarkets or Tickmill
|Symbol
|EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD,GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2010-2020.10
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd 0.01lot
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick