Management Trades MT4

Revolutionize Your Trading Experience with Our Advanced Management Panel

Maximize efficiency and control with our cutting-edge Management Trades Panel, exclusively designed for discerning traders. Our innovative panel is a game-changer in the realm of financial trading, offering unparalleled functionality and user-friendly features.

Key Features:

  • Automated Daily Profit/Loss Closure: Set your desired profit or loss thresholds, and let our panel automatically close all current trades when these targets are met. This feature ensures effective risk management and capital protection, tailoring your trading to align with your specific financial goals.

  • Weekend Order Management: Gain the flexibility to decide whether your orders stay open over the weekend. This critical feature allows you to align your trading strategy with market dynamics, ensuring you're always in control.

  • Customizable Order Closure Timing: Empower your trading strategy by setting specific hours for closing all orders. This level of customization puts you in the driver's seat, allowing you to adapt to market conditions and personal preferences seamlessly.

Elevate Your Trading Strategy:

Our Management Trades Panel is more than a tool; it's your partner in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Its intuitive design and customizable features make it an indispensable asset for both novice and experienced traders alike.

Experience the future of trading with our Management Trades Panel and take the first step towards smarter, more efficient trading strategies today.


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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Management Trades
AngelsDev
Utilities
Revolutionize Your Trading Experience with Our Advanced Management Panel Maximize efficiency and control with our cutting-edge Management Trades Panel, exclusively designed for discerning traders. Our innovative panel is a game-changer in the realm of financial trading, offering unparalleled functionality and user-friendly features. Key Features: Automated Daily Profit/Loss Closure : Set your desired profit or loss thresholds, and let our panel automatically close all current trades when these
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Angels Economic
AngelsDev
Utilities
Hi everyone  im pleasure to give you an EA who can get economic news  - U can choose ur Timezone in GMT -  Prevent Paused trading before news economic Setting how many minutes u want  Prevent  paused before and after news - U can choose what news u want  Filter by Low , Medium or Hight impact. Very good if u have a prop firm with a restriction of the news economic for hight impact
Angels panel
AngelsDev
Utilities
Introducing the Ultimate Market Panel: Revolutionizing Order Management on MT5 The Ultimate Market Panel is a groundbreaking marketplace designed to provide you with a seamless and efficient experience for selling your products. This innovative panel offers a comprehensive range of functions, empowering you to execute various trading strategies effortlessly. Let's delve into its exceptional features: 1. Comprehensive Order Options: With the Ultimate Market Panel, you have complete control ove
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